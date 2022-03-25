Karol G will NOT premiere her new song because she fears being accused of PLAGIARISM

Colombian singer Carol G 31 years old is at the peak of success. Everything she does becomes a hit and gets millions of views around the world. He is also in the middle of a sold-out tour in every city he goes through.

The truth is Carol G He was announcing all week that tonight he would premiere a new musical collaboration with Chilean Cris MJ and Puerto Rican Ryan Castro. The song is called “Una Noche en Medellín” and Bichota asked her fans for a million comments in a publication to reveal the secret.

Carol G He had everything ready but today he found that he was not going to be able to release this song and he announced this sad news to his fans through his Instagram stories where he accumulates more than 50 million followers from all latitudes. The reason is that the song has many versions and he does not want to have problems with his colleagues.

“Family regarding the release of the song ‘Una Noche en Medellín’ I would like to clarify that at no time was I aware that other artists had recorded and that apparently there were several spoken remixes, until two days ago that I announced it,” he wrote. Carol G In the net.

“My team and I value and respect the work of my colleagues and although I love the project and I hate that this kind of thing happens, we have decided not to go ahead with the launch. I thank everyone involved for their work and I apologize in advance to my fans who killed themselves commenting endlessly on my post so I could release this song soon. I owe you one, I love you.” Carol G.