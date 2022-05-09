Karol G’s curves in a swimsuit take all eyes

Carol G She has an extensive and successful career, which has led her in recent days to break incredible records on Billboard magazine’s Hot Latin Songs list. In the first place to Selena Quintanilla who had been the only woman in history to place songs in this ranking with her hits ‘Tú Solo Tú’ and ‘I Could Fall in Love’, in September 1995.

In addition, the portal ‘Pop Tingz’ in July 2021 made a publication that said: “With 24 awards, ‘Tusa’ of Carol G and Nicki Minaj has surpassed Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ as the third most awarded song in history”. Without a doubt, the blue-haired artist is destined for success.

That’s maybe why Carol G He does not stop to criticize or talk about the issues that concern his former partner: the singer Anuel AA and his current girlfriend known as Yailin La Más Viral. A few days ago, the Dominican singer prohibited any woman who attended with blue hair from entering her concerts. However, the interpreter of “200 copas” did not even comment on it.

Last weekend, the Colombian shared a video on her official Twitter account. TikTok where it exceeds 34 million followers. Although it is a beastly number, it is 20 million less than those who follow it in the little camera network. “Mood forever. I LOVE YOU PROVENZA ”she wrote in the caption, referring to her latest single.

In the video, Carol she appears in a black bathing suit in what appears to be a bathroom and dancing to her latest song. As expected, the video garnered more than 4 million views, more than a million likes and 13,000 comments. “Love you. Greetings from Honduras”, “You are the most tender and loving woman. My BICHOTA you SOS the best. I love you MAMI” and “LA MAMI MAS MAMIIIIII” were some of them.