Karol G’s curves in a swimsuit take all eyes

Carol G She has an extensive and successful career, which has led her in recent days to break incredible records on Billboard magazine’s Hot Latin Songs list. In the first place to Selena Quintanilla who had been the only woman in history to place songs in this ranking with her hits ‘Tú Solo Tú’ and ‘I Could Fall in Love’, in September 1995.

In addition, the portal ‘Pop Tingz’ in July 2021 made a publication that said: “With 24 awards, ‘Tusa’ of Carol G and Nicki Minaj has surpassed Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ as the third most awarded song in history”. Without a doubt, the blue-haired artist is destined for success.

