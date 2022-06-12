Karol G’s illness that does not allow her to lose weight

Carol G She has become one of the urban music singers with the largest number of followers in Latin America and the entire world. She is beautiful, talented and with an incredible personality. Little is known about her personal life because although she is very close to her followers, she does not usually speak publicly about her family or more intimate details. like the disease you have.

The Colombian is one of the greatest exponents of current reggaeton, creating a beautiful community full of empowered women thanks to the lyrics of her songs and the lessons she shares on her official social networks. She is not an artist who uses a lot of filters, she demands too much production on her body or hides herself from not complying with stereotypes. On the contrary, she is convinced of how beautiful she is and how strong her image is for millions of women in different countries.

It is inevitable that he has also gone through vulnerable moments like the time he couldn’t explain why he was gaining weight. Now he sees it differently and wants to show the world that the important thing is to love each other very much as we are, but being a public figure they go through hurtful comments that can even threaten their physical health.

He received a lot of criticism for his appearance, but despite exercising a lot and following a good eating plan, he could not lose weight. She then realized that she could not meet the beauty standards in her industry due to a rare disease.

Karol G’s illness for which she cannot lose weight

“I realized that I had a health problem. I had completely elevated insulin and a gland that is activated in women when they give birth… I had it like, that is, my body had given birth and was completely swollen, inflamed”, Karol G mentioned in a meeting with the media.

At that time, he recounts that he recorded the video “Pineapple” and invited women of all body types to participate. She received a lot of criticism for her physical appearance that really hurt her. “When I was going through that time I had a lot of very strong comments on social networks, from people who criticized me. I was actually gaining weight but I never felt like I was exploding”he mentioned.

Finally, she decided to make her illness public to be empathic with people and help anyone, man or woman, who is going through something similar. He mentioned how important it is to go to a doctor for constant check-ups and learn to deal with criticism about your body.

Currently, Karol G is stable and continues to share her body, whatever it may be, with her music videos and photos for more than 53 million followers on Instagram.