Karol G’s incredible gift that Anuel AA will never be able to overcome…

When they were together, the two artists had a habit of giving each other incredible details. Among the favorite presents were the luxurious cars that were given away and Karol G threw the house out the window to give an extravagant vehicle to what is now his ex-boyfriend. Here we tell you everything…

May 25, 2022 2:58 p.m.

Anuel AA is still on everyone’s lips and his followers continue to wonder what happened to the luxurious details he shared with Carol G after ending their love affair. At the time, both bragged quite a bit with the luxurious cars they gave each other. The million dollar question remains if they still have those vehicles.

In TORK we already talked about the two cars that Anuel AA gave Karol G at the time and that she exhibited happily on her social networks. From what we have found out, those two cars are still owned by the woman from Antioquia, but she does not use them very often. But what about the car she gave him for his 27th birthday in November 2017?

The Polaris Slingshot that Karol G gave Anuel for his 27th birthday.

just the day that Anuel AA I was celebrating another year of life, Carol G surprised him with a “auto cycle” quite striking that left the Puerto Rican singer quite perplexed. Everything was recorded and his reaction to seeing the vehicle was totally epic. At the entrance of the house, there was a polaris slingshot which would later be baptized as the “Batman’s car”. This model can be valued at about 40 thousand dollars.

From what is known and the evidence it leaves Anuel AA on your social networks, we also know that you keep this gift of Carol G in his house. However, the same thing happens with the cars that the paisa artist has. She doesn’t use it very often, as she Favorite cars are the two Lamborghini and the Bugatti Veyron.