Karol G’s luxurious collection of cars that add up to a million dollars

Carol G is one of the most recognized artists in Colombia at the moment, her ‘Bichota Tour’ has devastated sales throughout the continent. The woman from Antioquia, whose name is Carolina Giraldo Navarro, has proudly displayed the sports car collection that she started a few years ago when she received her first birthday luxury car.

For now it has three vehicles: two sports cars and a truck, which together add up to almost a million dollars. Her extravagant tastes have also led her to customize the cars in her possession.

The first was a Rolls Royce Ghost, one of the most exclusive vehicles in the world, as they must be made to order for each owner. This was a gift from her previous partner, Anuel AA, who surprised her on her birthday in 2019. The car is yellow and cost about 350 thousand dollars.

According to specialized portals, this car has a block of 12 cylinders in V, with 6.6 cubic liters and supercharging by means of two turbochargers. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds, reaching an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h.

Her second copy was also a gift from her ex-boyfriend: a 2020 Mercedes Benz GLE 43 AMG pickup truck.

It has a 2,996 engine with 6 cylinders located in V that reaches a maximum power of 390 horsepower (CV) at 5,500-6,000 revolutions per minute (RPM) and maximum torque of 520 Nm at 2,500-5,000 rpm.

That vehicle is the one that has undergone the most transformations, since the Paisa singer has painted it in different colors to combine, usually, with the color of her hair. That’s why the truck has been lilac, pink, phosphorescent green and even orange, but originally it was yellow.

The most recent addition to her growing collection of luxury cars was a gift from herself for her 30th birthday. A Ferrari 812 GTS, the most expensive vehicle owned by Karol G, worth around $370,000.

It is considered the most powerful convertible on the planet in production; It has a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 block, which reaches a power of 789 horsepower at 8,000 rpm. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3 seconds, reaching a top speed of 340 km/h.

Karol G always lives surrounded by vibrant colors and that is why it is not surprising that she seeks to personalize the cars she buys. The Ferrari was painted to resemble the gradient turquoise that is now the singer’s signature hair color.