Karol G’s sister was photographed from behind and garnered thousands of compliments

Catherine Giraldo is the daughter of Papa G, father and manager of Carol Gin an extramarital affair. Although he does not have a very close relationship with the singer, he always shows her off on her Instagram account, where she exceeds 128 thousand followers. In addition, she is proud of each achievement of ‘La Bichota’.

Through stories on her Instagram, the artist confirmed that she will be promoting her new song in the El Poblado neighborhood of Medellín. “Hey Medallo, the Provence that I talk about in my song is from Medellín, Provence is from Carol G and of all the bony combo of you”, affirmed the paisa singer.

“Fall over there, I brought the car from the video to take photos, it will be very cool, they will do tattoos, little music, and also a little trickle and the cold drinks on account of Carol G unlimited”, expressed the interpreter of “200 drinks”.

In the last hours, Catherine shared an incredible photo shoot thanking a well-known brand. “She is always in charge of making me feel very beautiful, comfortable and sensual with these beautiful accessories” was the phrase with which she thanked the lingerie boutique.

Source: Instagram @katheringiraldo19

“Leave Many (heart emojis). I’m going to read them” was the request of the sister of Carol G to all his fans. In the images, she wore a translucent set that gave her something to talk about. The posting exceeded 9,000 likes and 230 comments. “If a single is opened I will pay for it” and “Your poise and elegance have something that makes me fall in love thinking of you, it makes me lose control, that is why my heart adores you in my mind you are indispensable as in the hemisphere, the dawn is you name and surname” were some of the messages from his fans. However, there was no shortage of people who compared her to the artist with blue hair: “Karol has a more beautiful and good body without a doubt.”

