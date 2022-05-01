Entertainment

Karol G’s sister was photographed from behind and garnered thousands of compliments

Photo of James James13 mins ago
0 21 2 minutes read

Catherine Giraldo is the daughter of Papa G, father and manager of Carol Gin an extramarital affair. Although he does not have a very close relationship with the singer, he always shows her off on her Instagram account, where she exceeds 128 thousand followers. In addition, she is proud of each achievement of ‘La Bichota’.

Through stories on her Instagram, the artist confirmed that she will be promoting her new song in the El Poblado neighborhood of Medellín. “Hey Medallo, the Provence that I talk about in my song is from Medellín, Provence is from Carol G and of all the bony combo of you”, affirmed the paisa singer.

Source link

Photo of James James13 mins ago
0 21 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Johnny Depp refuses to film Pirates of the Caribbean 6 and 300 million

1 min ago

Athletics. Olympic champions Parchment, Muhammad, Crouser shine at the Drake Relays

5 mins ago

This was the debut of Natalie Portman’s Angel City FC in the NWSL – El Financiero

15 mins ago

Ten Hag ready to fire Cristiano Ronaldo, his already known replacement?

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button