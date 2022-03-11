Karol Sevilla declares herself a fan of Selena Gómez: “I would become her assistant”

Karol Sevilla declares herself a fan of Selena Gómez, she dreams of meeting her. Photo: Instagram.

Carol Seville revealed that She is a big fan of Selena Gomez. and that he would do anything to meet her or work with her.

“When I found out that I was going to record a song in Spanish, I was excited because I thought it could be the way to sing with her one day, I don’t know her but I would become her assistant in order to be close to Selena Gómez”, Karol confessed in exclusive for UnoTv.com.

The 22 year old singer He assured that for many years he has been a “fan” of Justin Bieber’s ex Well, she really likes how she sings, how she acts and identifies with her in many ways. both started from a very young age in show business.

“I understand perfectly how it is to admire someone”: Karol Sevilla

Carol Seville He tries to have a very close relationship with his fans because he understands the feeling of admiration that can be felt for someone.

“I talk a lot with my fans, I advise them and treat them as if they were my friends, I am very grateful to them although sometimes they have surprised me and even scared me.” Carol Seville.

The protagonist of the popular series “I am Moon” He recalled the biggest scare he had ever experienced with a fan: “After a concert I went into my hotel room and I met a fan and her parents. At first I thought I had the wrong room, but when I saw my bags I got really scared.”

Karol Sevilla did not take legal action against her followers or the people at the hotel: “I was very scared but fortunately they did not hurt me.”

She added that she does not use private security because she does not consider it necessary: ​​”I am like a grandmother, I hardly go out, I like to be at home or at a friend’s.”

Premiere single composed by Luis Fonsi and Nabález

“Tell me tell me” is the fifth single released by Karol Sevilla as a soloist: “I am very excited that people as talented and famous as Luis Fonsi and as Nabález They gave me one of their songs”.

in the video clip you can see Karol giving life to a paparazo, who is dedicated to following in the footsteps of his idol.

“His idol has a girlfriend, so in the video I face her in a dance contest, the video is very funny, I loved doing it,” Emilio Osorio’s girlfriend assured.

The new song and video of the Mexican interpreter will be released on March 11 on all digital platforms. In the middle of the year, the musical series “It was always me” will premiere, produced by Disney+.