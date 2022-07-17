Karoline Lima exhibits her figure a week after giving birth

Karoline Lima and Éder Militao became parents for the first time last July 10 with the birth of Cecilia, a girl who came into the world just a few days after her parents announced their separation. The situation between the two at present is unknown, but the influencer made it clear that they will always “have a bond that is Cecilia and she will always be a priority for us, for our lives, and that is what really matters”. Thus, while he enjoys his first days with her little girl, Karoline has boasted about her figure on social networks despite the short time that has passed since she gave birth.

Lima usually shares countless posts on social networks in which she shows her baby lying in bed, crying or even eating, in addition to taking advantage of the minor’s moments of sleep to answer questions from her followers. In fact, in the last hours he has confessed that he is “much better” than during pregnancy when a user asked him about his condition.

Enlarge

And it is enough to see his body to verify that Karoline is radiant and very happy. The influencer has shared a photograph in which you can see her abdomen without a trace of the belly that has accompanied her during the last months and even with a good muscle tone despite the fact that only a few days have passed since he left the delivery room. The Brazilian accompanied her image with an emoticon of eyes and boasted that her image appeared in the media of her country.

A fashion that generates debate

In recent years there are many celebrities who have shown their figure just a few days after becoming mothers and countless people have branded it unreal and of favoring mental health problems in social networks. Pilar Rubio, Carla Barber or Emily Ratajkowski are just a few examples of celebrities who have recovered very quickly, and she details that the explanation is based on the physical exercise during pregnancy and, above all, a good diet.

Of course, on the opposite side we find other celebrities who try to normalize postpartum and the reality that most women live. Sara Sálamo quickly comes to mind, who did not hesitate to share the image of her with a swollen belly, cabbage leaves on her chest and disposable panties. In addition, she has talked about hair loss and the problems that she has dragged on her body for months after giving birth.