Karting in Nantes, Messi and Mbappé all smiles … The video covers of Ligue 1 clubs

All Ligue 1 clubs resumed training in July. Between medical tests at PSG, friendly matches at Lyon and Monaco or a karting session at FC Nantes, the players are busy.

With a resumption of Ligue 1 set for August 5, and the Champions Trophy between Nantes and PSG a week earlier, we must not hang around. All the elite clubs have returned to training, and some have even started friendly matches.

This is not yet the case for Paris SG, whose first meeting is scheduled for Thursday at its training center, against Quevilly Rouen Métropole. In the meantime, Neymar, Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Kylian Mbappé have met their new coach, Christophe Galtier. On the program: medical tests, bodybuilding sessions and small exercises with a ball.

On the Nantes side, less than 3 weeks from the Champions Trophy against PSG, we know how to relax. The Canaries, winners of the last Coupe de France, challenged each other through a karting session. In this game, the former tricolor internationals Sébastien Corchia and Moussa Sissoko particularly distinguished themselves. Serious things will start this Wednesday for Nantes who will face Guingamp in a friendly, before challenging Caen, Lorient and Rennes.

SEE ALSO – When FC Nantes players challenge each other in a karting session

In the South, in Marseille, there is no unemployment either. While waiting for possible recruits, OM are training under their new coach, Igor Tudor. It is a colorful program that awaits the Marseillais before Ligue 1: the Spanish club Real Betis will cross its path on July 27, before the reception of the prestigious AC Milan at the Vélodrome on July 31. An opponent that OM, 2nd in L1, could find in the Champions League in the fall.

At the other Olympique, in Lyon, we have already played a friendly match: a 4-2 victory on the ground of Bourg-en-Bresse last Saturday. Alexandre Lacazette, back in his training club, had opened the scoring. The other ghost, Corentin Tolisso, was not there. Boateng, Paqueta, Aouar and Moussa Dembélé, author of a double, were. OL continue this Tuesday against Dynamo kyiv. And will end with an enticing duel with Inter Milan on July 30.

SEE ALSO – OL’s goals in a friendly against Bourg-en-Bresse last Saturday (4-2)

Inter is precisely what awaits AS Monaco this Saturday. 3rd in Ligue 1, the Rock club does not have time: it will have to go through two preliminary rounds if it wants to qualify for the next Champions League. His first official match will take place on August 2 or 3, just before a trip to Strasbourg to launch his championship. For now, ASM won at Portimão in Portugal last Saturday (0-2). Blues striker Wissam Ben Yedder scored.