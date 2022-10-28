Kasia of Qatar, the princess who lived in a ‘golden cage’ – People – Culture

Fairy tales are not always the most perfect. There are princess castles that crumble over time and, along with them, the fanciful and luxurious life that is usually lived in this dream that, by the way, ends up becoming a nightmare.

The case of Kasia Gallanio, a former princess of Qatar known as Kasia Al-Thani, was not far from that reality.

Gallanio was the third wife of the billionaire and member of the Qatari royal family, Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al-Thani, who, in addition, is the uncle of the current emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani.

The former princess was considered a woman of extreme beauty, whom many men constantly admired, according to local media.

But, her glamor and beauty were buried with her, after she was found dead in her home, when she was 46 years old. Apparently, Galliano died of an overdose.

A new life, a failed battle

According to people close to the life of the couple, Gallanio was fighting for the custody of his three daughters Malak, Yasmin and Reem, after wanting to separate from his lover, whom he met in France in the 1990s.

The breakup was due to different altercations they had in their marriage due to the sheikh’s excess of drinking alcohol and drug use on the princess’s side.

In 2009, Gallanio finally she divorced the billionaire and started a new life in Spain, where, apparently, he was not having a very good time. According to the Spanish newspaper ‘El País’, the woman had to sell several of her jewels in order to survive.

Living in a ‘Golden Cage’

Days before his death, Gallien gave an interview to ‘Women’s World’, in which he pointed out have felt as if they were living in a ‘golden cage’ and, in addition, she confessed that at that time she was only looking for a way to get rid of her husband, because he did not want to respond financially for any of his daughters.

Money is a curse because it isolates you from many people. It’s a different world. I grew up in a normal home, so it was a whole different world.

He gave these statements because he was going through a very hard time of his divorce. Despite living in a luxurious place like Marbella, her life was completely desolate.

“Money is a curse because it isolates you from many people. It’s a different world. I grew up in a normal home, so it was a completely different world. I grew up in the United States and coming into the Royal Family as an American was something completely new.“, said the woman in the interview.

According to the media ‘Le Parisien’, there is a high possibility that the princess has died of moral penaltyWell, in 2012, one of his daughters denounced that the sheikh had allegedly tried to abuse her, so the situation went to court.

However, it is an investigation that is still open but without further acceleration in the case. The sheikh has not yet been found guilty, since no convincing evidence has been shown to proceed with his capture.

After the death of the princess, the billionaire stopped speaking to his daughters and has only been in charge of sending them economic support for their hotel, food and transfer expenses from one country to another.

The two eldest daughters are housed in the residence where their mother lived, since they are still aware of the respective investigations that have been carried out.

On the minor’s side, she is away from her sisters and, according to the French medium cited above, the youngest of the three adolescents is living in the sheikh’s palace, but isolated from her entire family environment.

An end with loose ends

On May 19, the judicial court of Paris dismissed the claims of sexual abuse made by the princess against who was her husbandwhich led her to worsen her nervous breakdowns, according to statements in the French newspaper.

The last months of the year 2021, Gallien was hospitalized for a health complication that she had given her emotional crises and the pressure she had been experiencing since her divorce.

The stress and economic and family pressure was such that she began to have downfalls for remaining alone in her home, since going from having everything to being left with nothing: family, husband, money, her death was pronounced slowly.

On May 5, 2022 her ailments, discomforts and emotions stopped, the princess’s eyes had closed forever and her heart had completely stopped.

The tragic death of the princess was marked by a luxurious but entrenched life. His family ended up being the cause of his end.

The princess of American and Polish origin was found dead in her luxurious home in Marbella in Spainwhere his two eldest daughters had to carry out the entire procedure of recognition and removal of the body to be able to initiate respective investigations into his death.

Although there are several theories about the case, such as death due to depression or death due to overdose, the real reason has not yet been determined.

