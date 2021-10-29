Kasia Smutniak, vitiligo is a new idea of ​​beauty.

Kasia Smutniak, the 42-year-old actress and model of Polish descent, is one of the many famous people who have made public their experience with vitiligo, a disease that affects 2-3% of the population. From Kim Kardashian to model Winnie Harlow to Michael Jackson, many have said they suffer from this skin disease that manifests itself with patches of depigmented skin and which affects women, men and children alike. A pathology that has a very strong impact on psychological, emotional and social well-being, but above all that is still not talked about enough today. Kasia, around 2013, published a photo on her Instagram profile showing herself with the signs of vitiligo, a liberating shot that started her personal path of acceptance.

Kasia Smutniak, vitiligo on her face and the decision to love each other like this

The actress of Devils spoke about his relationship with vitiligo in a long interview with Vanity Fair, in which she got naked and told how the discovery of the disease and the stubborn search for a cure then became a path of inner growth. “At the beginning I didn’t take it well at all. It’s an autoimmune disease that has a very strong psychosomatic component. And so I said to myself: I can fight it with my will. But in the meantime it created a lot of insecurity: I used to make up my hands with foundation even just to take my son to kindergarten. To get well I tried everything: first I went to the doctors and then I ended up with the gurus “. Kasia then explained the moment in which she decided to publish the photo on Instagram showing the spots on the skin that she had tried so hard to hide: «I was a bit excited before doing it. Then do you know what happened when I published it? Absolutely nothing. Do you know how many people have phoned me? Nobody. Zero. What a great lesson for me ». The journey towards the search for a cure, around the world, did not help to heal but it did help her: “It was a journey inside me, in which each encounter helped me to take one more step”.

Kasia Smutniak, the relationship with her femininity between films and sexy shots

The Polish naturalized Italian actress has had a special relationship with her body and being a woman for years. In the past he confessed to having hidden his feminine side for years, trying to camouflage it, thus thinking of being more credible in his profession and as a person. Always a Vanity Fair had said that he had not worn the miniskirt for a long time and about the cover of the magazine, where it shows itself without veils, with a new awareness said: “So far I have camouflaged my feminine part and hid it for the purpose of be taken seriously. Now I feel it’s time to take it out with great tranquility… I was happy to get naked ». In addition, the actress shared some details of the experience lived on the set of They, the film directed by Paolo Sorrentino that tells the professional, political and private events of Silvio Berlusconi. Kasia, in the film in the role of Kira, revealed what she felt in interpreting a sensual scene where she had to dance in a club in front of numerous extras, members of the cast and crew. In the photo posted on Instagram, he explains: «I don’t ask you what you think of these photos. I’m not posting them for that. I would like to share what is behind these images. Months of preparation, months of knocked down walls, physical and mental limits overcome. Back pain, diets, tests after tests, dizzying heels worn as if they were shoes from trekking, modesty left at home ».

Kasia Smutniak today, the latest news



Her modeling work brought her to Italy in 1998 and since then she has decided to stay in the BelPaese and build her life here. Kasia was born in Poland in 1979 and after the second place in a Polish beauty contest, she began to travel the world parading for the most important brands. In 2003 he met Pietro Taricone for the first time and with him he has his first daughter, Sophie, born in 2004. The former competitor of the first Big Brother dies of a parachute accident in 2010, leaving a huge void in Kasia. In 2011 the actress met Domenico Procacci and from this new love in 2014 Leone was born, while they got married in 2019. His latest film Dolittle, alongside Robert Downey Jr, dates back to 2020. In the same year, we find the actress on Sky with Devils, thriller set in the world of finance and based on the novel by Guido Maria Brera in which Smutniak plays Patrick Dempsey’s wife. In 2021 she is Livia Drusilla in the TV series Dominates, which recounts the Rome of the emperor Augustus from an all-female point of view.

