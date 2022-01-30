Kasius is a new player of Bologna: the press release

Kasius to Bologna: the official press release

“Bologna Fc 1909 announce that they have definitively acquired from FC Utrecht the right to the sporting services of defender Denso Kasius.

Fifth footballer from the Netherlands in the history of Bologna, Kasius is a right-footed winger born in 2002 back from three seasons in Eerste Divisie (the second Dutch series), in which he stood out despite being very young for physical setting, running, ability to cross, constant presence in the offensive plots and feeling with the goal. After tasting professional football with Utrecht’s junior team, he spent a year on loan at Volendam, a team from the small coastal town of the same name not far from Amsterdam. He is distinguishing himself – still 19 – as one of the most interesting prospects of his role. In the current championship, with the team at the top of the standings, he took the field as a starter in all 21 days, scoring already 5 goals, including the spectacular right-footed goal for the victory over Nac Breda and the blow from distance for the 4-4 in full recovery against the young Ajax.

From January 2022 he joined the rossoblù on a permanent basis “.