Katalin Karikó, the mother of the Pfizer vaccine, is going for the Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Paris. —Her tall silhouette of her does not intimidate, but quite the opposite: encourages you to take a look at the world through a new gaze. She is definitely at another height, but one where scientific concepts complex can be translated into clear solutions.

The Hungarian scientist Katalin Karikó leaves in a few hours to his laboratory in Germany, where his team of BioNTech in Mainz, but for now her memories take her to Mexico. To the blue of its beaches, to family gatherings, to Olympic monuments.

She is generous with her memories. Her wide smile widens even more when she talks about her daughter Susan about her, canoe biolympic athlete. She jokes and says that after 40 years without receiving any recognition, she now does not remember very well what other award she has to collect in the following months, so maybe she can already tell her daughter that now she is also famous.

“I always saw Susan surrounded by people who asked for her autograph and recognized me, but because I was her mother. I especially liked seeing the girls next to her, asking her questions about the sport she practices. I think that is precisely what I enjoy about suddenly gaining notoriety: that the spotlight on my work helps to inspire someone else in some way, ”she says.

But Dr. Karikó proves it beyond words. She is surrounded by several generations of scientists, whose admiration is evident. At his side is Dr. Hailan Hu, who has gone from emerging talent to seasoned L’Oreal-UNESCO laureate and whose career in the neurobiological study of emotions shows new hope in the fight against depression. There is another part of the concept of fame that gives Dr. Karikó a bit of grace, such as the fact that characters like Bill Gates consider her with special attention, but in the same way she thanks all those scientists who for many years despised her ideas because they seemed too daring She says with an air of mischief: “They refused me funding for research and they even fired me once, but the only thing they managed to do is make me persevere even more. That’s why what I always say is that if you’re really passionate about something, you just can’t let it go.”

We talked with Katalin Karikó in the context of the award For Women in Science L’Oreal-UNESCO, between a formal interview and various fortuitous encounters that spice up and prolong his ideas.

The first question has to do with your work in messenger RNA (mRNA) with which a new generation of vaccines against Covid-19. The retrospective occurs two years after the start of the pandemic.

“It doesn’t feel like a redemption. It is about the work of many years in which simply each step that we climbed gradually was necessary to create something new and when this virus arrived, everything was ready to formulate, test, carry out trials, in short, all the parts that have to function were willing for the work we were doing against influenza. Fortunately, it happened at a perfect time for the work of many years to take the form of a vaccine against Covid-19 ”, he points out and speaks with passion precisely about mRNA, material that exists naturally in our cells. “With the mRNA vaccine, the body gets instructions to produce an exogenous viral protein on its own that is sufficient to activate the immune system and create vaccine immunity against SARS-CoV-2.”

A stable molecule of artificial mRNA was the crucial element in the technique of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines. Photo: File/EL UNIVERSAL.

The beginning of Katalin’s history dates back to January 17, 1955, in Szolnok, a medieval city in central Hungary, where he liked to climb trees to spy on birds between the nests and see them hatch. But another one of her beginnings is when she starts her passion for mRNA. The moment fades between various passions, but she gets closer when she at the age of 23 accepted a position at the Laboratory of Nucleotide Chemistry of the Institute of Biophysics, at the Hungarian Academy of Sciences.

Although the existence of this material had been known since the 1960s, there was still a long way to go to obtain a stable molecule of artificial mRNA, a crucial element in the technique of vaccines against Covid-19 from Pfizer/BioNTech and Modern. However, at that moment he began his passion for the synthesis of molecules that was already beginning to give weight to his story.

The mRNA vaccines against Covid-19 are based on the coronavirus genome, specifically on the gene that codes for the S protein, but the molecule is modified to increase its stability and make it easier for the cell to be able to read it, translate it and synthesize viral protein. “BioNTech’s vaccine contains synthetic messenger RNA, an artificially manufactured copy of a section of the genetic material of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.”

Katalin exemplifies journeys from a long test drive to achieve this stabilization. “The scientific work of realizing mistakes; try again and again, change percentages, try new processes. That is the engine of any work of this type because you are looking for something that does not exist, it is not something that you can just order, ”she states.

Many told him over and over again that it was impossible for it to be a material that could be stabilized. “In science, our stage is the unknown. We did a lot of stuff, every single thing was tested because no one really knew how it worked; each step was unknown and we simply tried to take them. Finally, what is achieved is a technological platform that can work for many things, in addition to vaccines, such as gene therapies.”

Beyond SARS-CoV-2

“The future is really in the past,” he says when asked about the next step in his investigations. “Actually, the Covid-19 thing started three years ago, but the studies I started working with 40 years ago were not specifically looking for this, but for the mRNA molecule to be effective and stable without producing rejection in the body and so that it could be used in therapies, for the benefit, for example, of people who have suffered a heart attack. The good news is that cardiovascular regeneration with mRNA technology just gave its first positive tests last February, when a protein was injected into the heart muscle in a bypass operation”.

In this way, Katalin Karikó explains how one of her great goals has just been achieved, since clinical trials in an advanced phase of this technique were favorably tested, which could benefit a wide spectrum of cardiovascular diseases.

In addition to continuing with studies in multiple therapeutic applications with the premise that the body’s own cells can produce the molecules necessary to combat diseases, the scientist points out that the other lines of research are also following a favorable path. “In the case of vaccines against malaria and tuberculosis, it has not yet passed the clinical trial stage, but we hope it will happen very soon, while we continue with more precise studies for their understanding.”

On the other hand, the HIV vaccine has had a good run. His partner and his best ally in his scientific developments, the immunologist Drew Weissman, has said that in less than a decade an effective vaccine for this virus could be had.

When I ask the scientist if the next prize is the Nobel, she does nothing but smile and humbly avoids what could be a near reality, especially after receiving a cascade of recognitions that include, among many others, the Lewis prize S. Rosenstiel, a kind of prelude to the Nobel Prize in Chemistry that she could receive in the near future, along with Weissman, her ally in the laboratory.

Karikó knows that she is the new rock star of science. She is amused by the title, but she points out that in reality the recognition is the sum of many people who are passionate about what she does. Those who recognize her, ask for autographs and photos of her; she is generous with everyone. She laughs, hugs and enjoys talking. She is interested in getting to know others and tries to be empathetic no matter what they do. When she takes us on a car ride together, she shows me the recognition she received as the 2022 Laureate For Women in Science in Paris. The biochemist with light eyes and a curious gaze smiles proudly. “The best advice anyone can give is to be foolish.” She emphasizes that it is a virtue that is impossible to ignore when you want something.

a life in science

Katalin Karikó was born on January 17, 1955 in the Hungarian city of Szolnok.

PhD in biochemistry from the University of Szeged.

His scientific work in his country was not easy, so in 1985 he accepted a postdoctoral position at Temple University in Philadelphia.

Adjunct Associate Professor at the Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, and Senior Vice President of BioNTech RNA Pharmaceuticals.