Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) could return for multiple Marvel projects

In Marvel Studios They are in luck after the multiple Emmy nominations that their television series destined for Disney Plus have received.

From phase 4 of Marvel Cinematic Universethe series are added to the imaginary of the UCM to expand and provide greater background to the films of the House of Ideas.

One of those series was Ojo de Halcón, starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld What Clint Barton and Kate Bishop, respectively. The series has received two Emmy nominations, although it appears to remain in the “limited series” category.

According to Variety during its coverage of the Emmy nominations, Hailee Steinfeld will soon return as Kate Bishop to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in multiple projects.

the publication it does not include which series, or movies, will have Steinfeld in their cast. A second season of Hawkeye would seem like the logical choice, but the fact that Marvel Studios is keeping the “limited series” label, as we’ve mentioned, complicates that theory.

We must not forget that, by the looks of it, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still laying the groundwork for several teams that could form soon.

The team that is receiving the most attention is the Thunderbolts, largely due to the impudence with which it is being alluded to in the series and movies themselves. However, several pieces of the young avengers they are coming into play.

This falls within the realm of theories, of course, but the fact that the MCU already has Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel, in its ranks, Tommy and Billy Maximoff, America Chavez, Eli Bradley, Kid Loki and soon to Ironheart, it makes for a very cool possibility, if Marvel Studios wants to, of course.

It seems that we will have to wait to know what the Marvel Cinematic Universe has in store for us as far as Kate Bishop is concerned, but it seems that we will have Hailee Steinfeld for a while.