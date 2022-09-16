seventeen years ago Kate Bishop is between us. Come on, he’s about to reach the publishing age of majority. Much has happened since this Olympic bow shooter made her debut in The Young Avengers by Allan Heinberg and Jim Cheung. Since then, many authors have shaped it: Kieron Gillen, Matt Fraction, Jeff Lemire or especially Kelly Thompson that turned her into a private detective on her own and leader of some improvised, and hilarious, West Coast Avengers.

A resounding success that came to fruition last year when Kate Bishop made the leap to the small screen in a six-part miniseries of Disney+ of whose interpretation he was responsible in a solvent way hailee steinfeld. Now, the character returns with a five-issue miniseries (Marvel is very opposed to granting regular series today), in which she must solve a mystery as only she knows how to do.

New blood for the adventures of Kate Bishop

Kate Bishop: Hawkeye is scripted by the novelist Marieke Nijkampwhich following the steps of Rainbow Rowell, Gabby Rivera either Victor Lavalle, enters Marvel Comics after having a successful past in stories aimed at a young adult audience. In the case of Marieke, she had already published in DC a graphic novel in her YA line starring Oracle.

The first thing to say is that this miniseries can be read practically without knowing anything about Kate Bishop and her entourage. Naturally if you’ve followed the character over the years, she’ll enjoy herself more. However, we can say that it is a good starting point to delve into that disaster of a person who is our protagonist.

And it is that the Kate that we all adore is a chaos with legs that, given the circumstances, has come out quite well. Namely: her parental figures are a pretty bad referent given her villainous ties, she has a sister who looks over her shoulder, her mentor is Hawk Eye that he is quite deaf and his boyfriends have not brought much sanity to the whole either.

This breeding ground is the catalyst for this miniseries that begins with a totally badass in which Kate prevents a mugging. After this prelude, our favorite archer will accept an invitation to spend a few days in a resort with the intention of resting.

The bulk of the miniseries takes place in these facilities. Nijkamp has not wanted to complicate himself with the intricate continuity of Marvel and has reduced the character’s environment to a minimum (although some surprises are kept in this regard) so as not to contradict anything. Honestly, I think she nailed Kate Bishop’s personality pretty well and shows her as a real gunslinger who knows for a fact that she’s headed for a trap, but couldn’t care less about her.

The story quickly takes on the tone of a light noir series throughout Christie Agatha, with mysterious thefts and family entanglements. The name of the volume “Family Matters” strikes me as perfect for the succession of twists and nonsense that we have ahead of us.

There will be those who rightly think that this limited series is a step back in the history of Kate Bishop. But I think that its simplicity is also its greatest advantage. I deeply believe that we are increasingly unable to let ourselves go and simply enjoy. As Woody Allen would say: “It may be an empty experience, but as an empty experience it is one of the best”. He was referring to sex, but I think it can be applied perfectly to the work.

We are therefore before a volume that is enjoyed if you let yourself go, you read it in one sitting and it is one of those stories that you possibly recover when you have a free moment and do not think of what to read.

The artistic part is given by the cartoonist Enid Balam. Mexican author who has worked both for independent American publishers and for some of the big BD labels. His pages range from the spectacular to the bland. He wouldn’t fault it, but I can’t think of any high praise either. Functional, which is not little.

Now we just have to wait for the next story of Kate Bishopbecause arriving, will arrive safely.