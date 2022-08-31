Kate Bishop in the Young Avengers of the MCU? Disney could have missed

An official Disney website talks about Kate Bishop as one of the characters to keep in mind for Phase 5 of the UCM

the character of Kate Bishop had a magnificentto reception in his presentation to the public in the series of Hawk Eye. Many people wonder when they will be able to see her again, if it will be in a series on Disney+ or in a movie. We still do not know that information, but today Disney has missed that the character will have a presence in upcoming projects. In Disney Latino they have launched a lList of characters you should meet before Marvel phase 5. This list has already been deleted, but The Direct has been able to rescue this text about Kate Bishop:

Kate Bishop, a character played by actress Hailee Steinfeld, was introduced to the public in the Hawkeye series and is one of the members of the Young Avengers in the comics. An admirer of Clint Barton / Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), the young woman decides to follow in his footsteps. Besides being an archer, Kate is also an excellent fighter, with knowledge of different martial arts, as well as being an excellent fencer.

Curiously, of everything that could be mentioned about her, they refer to the young avengersa group of young superheroes who seem to want to take to the audiovisual medium sooner rather than later, since it seems that some of the chips have already been placed on the board.