Kate Bosworth and the little black dress you need for your spring nights

A few days ago, the actress Kate Bosworth celebrated his father’s birthday with the family and accompanied by her new boyfriend, actor Justin Long. After eight years of marriage and ten years of relationship, the actress announced separation from her husband, film director Michael Polish. In less than a year, her heart has found love again with the American actor, who was the boyfriend of actresses Drew Barrymore and Amanda Seyfried.

In a family plan having dinner in a restaurant with her parents and her boyfriend, the actress brought a flirty little black dress. Short, very 1960s -like the proposals by Maria Grazia Chiuri in the dior show for this spring-summer- Kate’s lbd is from the firm Bernadette.

With some big pearl earrings and some sensible high-heeled black pumps gold, the most striking thing about her dress are her thin straps with ties.

Kate Bosworth’s LBD and Other Short Black Dresses



Kate Bosworth’s dress can be yours online on the website of the Belgian firm Bernadette, whose creative directors are Bernadette and Charlotte de Geyter, mother and daughter.

Short black dress, by Bernadette.Bernadette

Dress Mary short very 60s with bows on the shoulders, Bernadette (395 euros).

Victoria Beckham short dress.mytheresa.com

Short dress with bow on the neck, victoria beckham (570 euros).

Zara black dress.Zara

Short dress with round neck and ruffled sleeves Zara (17.95 euros).

Black dress with long sleeves and high neck, by Dolce & Gabbana.Dolce and Gabbana

Black dress with long sleeves and high neck with asymmetric hem and side slit, by Dolce and Gabbana (1,350 euros).

Miu Miu black dress.Miu miu

Black dress with short sleeves and baby collar with studs on the trim, by Miu miu (1,300 euros).

