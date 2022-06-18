Kate Bush, the enigmatic singer who triumphs again 40 years later thanks to the series “Stranger Things”

Entertainment

Kate Bush giving a live show on the TV show "Top of the Pops" in 1978.
In the image, Kate Bush giving a live performance in 1978. More than four decades later, the singer savors the honeys of success again thanks to Netflix.

His work combines a peculiarly English mysticism with an equally British taste for absurd humour.

“Why are people so interested in me when I only make an album every once in a while?” wondered enigmatic singer Kate Bush, now 63, who went 12 years without releasing a new album in 1989. .

But now the well-known series stranger thingsput the spotlight back on her after her song Running Up That Hillpublished in 1985, appears in several of the episodes of the fourth season that Netflix recently released.

The success has been such that this Friday it reached number 1 on the charts in the United Kingdom, Norway, Sweden, Australia, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Austria.

