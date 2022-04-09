Kate del Castillo: 5 PHOTOS with which she fell in love with her new boyfriend, Edgar Bahena

What a surprise were the fans of the entertainment world after the beautiful film and television actress, Kate of the Castle break the silence and confirm her courtship with the professional photographer, Edgar Baenawith whom he allegedly has been in a relationship for several months.

Without keeping anything, the daughter of Eric del Castillo assured that it was impossible to hide their courtship because they were surprised quite romantic, so she said she was quite happy and enjoying every moment with her gallant.

In this sense, the actress kept nothing to herself and praised Edgar Bahena, whom she considered someone super talented and intelligent. Also, she said that he makes her feel quite good as he is such a great company.

Kate del Castillo: 5 photos with which Edgar Bahena fell in love

After confirming her relationship with the photographer, hundreds of Internet users took on the task of visiting Kate del Castillo’s Instagram profile and were very surprised to discover the great beauty that she squanders in all the publications.

In the social network, the protagonist of “La Reina del Sur” and “La misma Luna” has more than eight million followers, who are surprised by each of the images in which she shows off her beauty and statuesque figure.

In your personal profile, Kate of the Castle He usually shares images in which he demonstrates the life he leads away from television forums as he enjoys enviable trips and the company of his beautiful family.

Despite being an international star, the 49-year-old actress has always kept her love life out of the spotlight. During her first years as a star, she was married to former soccer player Luis García and to actor, Aarón Díaz.

Currently the actress is happily in love with the photographer and expressed it in front of the television cameras. In her professional career, she has been recording a new season of the queen of the southa series in which he is the protagonist under the name of Teresa Mendoza.

