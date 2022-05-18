Kate del Castillo causes a stir for her appearance during a presentation in New York: “I didn’t recognize her”

Kate del Castillo at the Telemundo event in New York. (Photo by: Charles Sykes/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

It’s not the first time Kate of the Castle causes a stir or is placed at the center of a controversy. But this time, when she appeared this Tuesday at a Telemundo event in New York, the actress and producer caused a stir because of her appearance, causing even some to not recognize her.

Jumping onto the stage of the historic Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, the 49-year-old Mexican appeared in a black cocktail dress and high boots showing off her traditionally slender and athletic figure, sharing the stage with her colleague, Fernando Colunga.

(Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

On the red carpet the protagonist of the queen of the south He also appeared in a black outfit with a high neck and loose hair.

Adamari Lopez shared a photo of their meeting and fans reacted almost immediately. “Kate del Castillo did not recognize her,” exclaimed a follower of the Puerto Rican actress when looking at her photo on Instagram. “But Kate looks like a different person,” another fan exclaimed, echoing similar comments.

Adamari López shared a photo of her meeting with Kate del Castillo in the city of skyscrapers to present Telemundo’s 2022-23 programming:

IG/Adamari Lopez

Kate del Castillo greeting her countrywoman Jacky Bracamontes during another moment of the upfronts from Telemundo:

Mezcaliente

Four days ago the actress shared a taste of the new season of queen Of The South 3, which was partly filmed in Argentina.

In the clip you can see the ex of Aaron Sanchez boxing and doing strong exercise routines. Is this due to the change?

