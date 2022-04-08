Kate del Castillo confirms happy news

Kate del Castillo usually has the characteristic of being a closed person regarding her private life. However, this time the actress had no choice but to admit that she has a new partner and that, apparently, the relationship is going great. “Since they caught me, there’s no way I can say no, because I’m very happy, things happen in life when and how they have to happen,” she said.

Kate of the Castle She is still radiant and happy – now even more so – a few months shy of her 50th birthday. About her new life partner, the interpreter she stated how is the man who has stolen her heart. “He is a guy who makes me feel very at peace, I am very calm, very comfortable, he keeps me a lot of company and he is a very intelligent and super talented guy,” she expressed with love and admiration.

Kate del Castillo posing

Among the best-known romances of Kate of the Castle there are their weddings. The first with the former soccer player and now sports journalist, Luis García Postigo (2001 to 2004) and then with the actor Aarón Díaz between 2009 and 2011. From there he did not return to the altar and had the occasional romance of which neither much was known for his crestfallen and intimate personality.

It is a reality that Kate of the Castle He would not have wanted to tell about this new stage in his life, but he had no choice. The protagonist of La Reina del Sur had to go out and tell what was happening in her privacy after several photos that went viral and cornered her.

Kate del Castillo posing

Once made public, Kate She has not hesitated to admit that she is delighted with life with this new romance and it will not take long to have the full support of the fans and fans of her characters, who are not at all selfish, will be content with the actress.