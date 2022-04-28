Kate del Castillo confirms relationship and cruelly criticizes her boyfriend’s physical appearance

Love is in the air! Kate del Castillo confirms their relationship, but they cruelly question the physical appearance of her boyfriend, the director of photography Edgar Bahena. The couple met when the first season of “La Reina del Sur” was made and it was until now that the relationship emerged that the actress shared during her arrival in Mexico.

Kate del Castillo has always given people something to talk about, either because of her interpretations, because of the direct and honest way of presenting her position on any situation or topic, or because of her link with the drug trafficker, which happened after giving life to Teresa Mendoza, precisely in “Queen of the South”.

It may interest you: They capture Maite Perroni looking suspiciously tummy; she is three months old, says magazine

As for love, the actress of “Ungovernable” remained reserved and had not officially confirmed a relationship for years. But that changed because Kate del Castillo attended the unveiling of a plaque from the play “Hamlet” in Mexico City, where she told the media that she is “very much in love yes, very much in love”confirmed the relationship with Édgar Bahena, which had been rumored since last March when a photo circulated in which they kissed.

The actress was happy to confirm the relationship, which seems to be going well because the director of photography already lives with the actress’s family and even attended the 80th birthday of Kate Trillo, the actress’s mother. However, negative comments have not been lacking because they have questioned the physical appearance of Édgar Bahena.

Through El Sol de México, the entertainment journalist Shanik Berman said that the chemistry between Kate del Castillo and the director of photography is noticeable, which was evidenced in the photo that circulated before the actress confirmed the relationship, but the same stated that “Her gallant is not ugly, but what follows him, but it shows that he kisses richly”.

Meanwhile, according to TVNotas, a friend Kate del Castillo assured that “He is not a very attractive man and he is also recently separated”, since he had a wife who is the mother of his children, but the relationship with the actress was not the cause of his divorce. In addition, the hosts of Viva Lavi described him as “jackalon”.

Kate del Castillo confirms relationship and cruelly question her boyfriend’s physical appearance. Special: Twitter.



Equal have questioned the age difference between the actress and the director of photography, since she is 49 years old, while he is 39 years old. But the actress has not said anything about the criticism for the appearance of her boyfriend, as well as the brawl that he had when he arrived at the theater and confirmed his relationship with Édgar Bahena.

During the abrupt meeting with the press, in which the actress said that her security was only doing her job, since the media were invasive, Kate del Castillo also spoke briefly about her projects, among which the series Diana Kareninabut in a modern version, just like the movie “A Beautiful Lie”.