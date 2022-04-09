Kate del Castillo confirms romance and is full of praise for her gallant: “It makes me feel very calm”

With a smile on her face, the Mexican actress Kate of the Castle confirmed her new romance with director of photography Edgar Bahena and uncovered several details with which she made it more than clear that she was more in love than ever. Keep reading to find out the details!

Although the protagonist of the series “La Reina del Sur” has been characterized by being very discreet about her love life, this time He did not hesitate to share his happiness with the media by confirming that he is in a relationship.

“Ya what, they already caught meThere is no way I can tell them no”, said a very smiling Kate del Castillo in an interview with several media outlets. But… who is the lucky one who stole the heart of the famous?

This is the director of photography Edgar Bahena, who is 10 years younger than the artist. However, this is not a problem for either of them, because according to the actress, they have a lot of chemistry.

“He is a very smart boyhe is a super talented guy, he is a guy who knows both about music, good wine, and art, he can talk about everything and I admire his talent. He is a guy who is going to go very far as a photographer, ”he detailed about his heartthrob.

When questioned about how the love between the two of them arose, Kate denied that their relationship happened suddenly: “It wasn’t really that sudden, but He is a guy who, first of all, makes me feel very at peace, I am very calmvery comfortable because it makes me a lot of company”, he concluded.

