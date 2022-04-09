Kate del Castillo confirms romance with Édgar Bahena and confesses how she fell in love with him

A month after the rumors of the new romance of Kate del Castillo with the director of photography, Édgar Bahena, the actress broke the silence and confirmed that she is happy and in love.

In her most recent meeting with the press, the protagonist of “The Queen of the South” and despite the fact that he has always tried to keep his private life away from the media, this time She spoke openly about her relationship with the artist who is 10 years younger than her.

“Now what, they already caught me, there’s no way I can tell them no”, she said with her characteristic smile, assuring that she is happy with this new opportunity in love.

Kate del Castillo revealed that she is very much in love

Photo: Instagram @katedelcastillo

“I am very happy, things happen in life as they are and how they have to happen and that is how it is, I am open and have always been open to love”, mentioned.

Kate of the Castle explained to the cameras that the relationship with Bahena did not happen suddenly, and that she is grateful for how good it makes her feel.

“It hasn’t really been so sudden, but he’s a guy who, first of all, It makes me feel very at peace, I am very calm, very comfortable because it keeps me a lot of company”, stressed.

How did Kate del Castillo and Edgar Bahena meet?

Taking advantage of the moment, the 49-year-old actress talked about the qualities of her new boyfriend and with which he ended up conquering her.

“He is a very intelligent boy, he is a super talented guyis a guy who knows both about music, good wine, and art, He can talk about everything and I admire his talent. He’s a guy who’s going to go a long way as a photographer.”

Kate and Édgar met in the recordings of the third season of “La Reina del Sur”, however, it was not until the fourth season where the chemistry between them sprouted.

Kate del Castillo and Edgar Bahena

Photo: TV Notes

Both are happy and although neither of them has made their romance public with photos on social networks, a month ago the magazine TV Notas leaked some images of the couple in an important restaurant in Mexico City.