Kate del Castillo exhibits in networks the bad treatment she received in an exclusive restaurant

Kate of the Castle used his social networks to exhibit the situation he experienced in the exclusive restaurant in Mexico City, Maximo Bistrotsince, according to the actress, they did not want to heat a dish that arrived cold at her table.

Also, the protagonist of ‘La Reina del Sur’, said that in addition to the cold dish, both she, his parents and his partner, Carmen Cervantes, received bad treatment by the staff when requesting a table without sun for the parents of the actress.

“What a shame, Mexico being the country with the best service, in one of the ‘top 10’ restaurants, they did not want to heat the dish that they served me cold. The person in charge, rude to my parents and my partner Carmen Cervantes, just by asking for a table without sun for them. Evil“, external in their networks.

Likewise, Kate pointed out that the high prices of the menu do not correspond to the attention or the experience they offer, as it is one of the most exclusive restaurants in the city and in general in the country.

“The exuberant price of this place would have to do with the experience and the treatment. Also the chairs and tables are too uncomfortable. Bad by Maximo Bistrot“Said the also businesswoman”.

Given the actress’s comments, some of her followers agreed with her: “Whoever provides service must know that the customer is always right. If you are not treated with excellence in a business, whatever it is, it tends to disappear because it creates a bad reputation“, you can read.