Kate del Castillo exposes the mistreatment she received in a restaurant in Mexico: they treated her parents and her partner badly too

Since a few days Kate of the Castle He is in the Mexican capital recording his most recent television project and, after an arduous work day, he decided to go to eat with his family, without imagining that it would turn into a bitter experience.

Through her Twitter account, the actress exploded against the restaurant she visited with her parents and her partner, arguing that the attention of the staff was terrible and even several members showed a rather unpleasant attitude.

What a shame, Mexico being the country with the best service, in one of the “top 10” restaurants, they did not want to heat the dish that they served me cold. The person in charge, rude to my parents and my partner Carmen Cervantes, just for asking for a table without sun for them. Evil @MaximoBistrot — Kate del Castillo (@katedelcastillo) April 19, 2022

“What a pity. Mexico being the country with the best service, in one of the top ten restaurants they did not want to heat a dish that they served me cold. The person in charge rude to my parents and my partner just for asking for a table without sun for them. Wrong,” Kate wrote.

Likewise, the protagonist of the series “La Reina Del Sur” assured that the food prices were excessively expensive and that they did not correspond to the quality or the service and pointed out that the chairs were extremely uncomfortable and everyone ended up sore.

Read more about Kate del Castillo:

Kate del Castillo on her relationship with Édgar Bahena: “I’m very happy”

PETA awards Kate del Castillo as Defender of Animals

Kate del Castillo’s father breaks the silence: clarifies the rumors about the sexual orientation of his famous daughter