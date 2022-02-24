Kate del Castillo is still “The Queen of the South”

The television series, which focuses on the violence and power of drug cartels in Mexico, will have a third season. Fans of “The Queen of the South” were anxiously awaiting this moment and were finally able to see a preview of what will happen in the next episodes, thanks to a publication by the protagonist of “The Queen of the South”: Kate Del Castillo.

This Mexican actress embodies the character Teresa Mendoza in fiction: a woman of the same nationality, of humble origins who became a legend of smuggling and drug trafficking, as portrayed in seasons 1 (premiered in 2011) and 2 (issued in 2019).

Continuing the last episodes of the second season, which won an Emmy Award for Best Foreign Language Prime Time Series, Season 3 of this action thriller begins with images of Teresa serving a sentence in prison.

The hope of meeting her daughter Sofía again, after four years without seeing her, keeps her strong and persistent in an escape plan. Thanks to the help of her friends, her escape to Mexico takes shape.

In the trailer, it can be seen that after overcoming numerous obstacles, Teresa Mendoza manages to hug her daughter again; however, to protect her from her, she must face new violent adventures, which will include revenge on her enemies.

It is still unknown when the new season “La Reina del Sur” will premiere, although taking into account its postponement in the middle of 2021 due to the pandemic, it is expected that the new episodes will be broadcast sometime in 2022. It is known that the new episodes were recorded in various Latin American locations; among them, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Peru and Mexico.

The production of “La Reina del Sur” is in charge of Telemundo and Netflix. The first company is in charge of broadcasting this television series in the United States and Puerto Rico; while the streaming platform distributes it to the rest of the world.

A hit in the United States

The series is based on the book of the same name written by Spanish author Arturo Pérez-Reverte and published in 2002.

The first season of the television version of “La Reina del Sur” was a complete success in the United States, where it achieved audience peaks from the first week of its broadcast. On Netflix, the second season has managed to sneak into the top 10 productions with the highest number of views.

In addition to the Spanish-language version, “La Reina del Sur” has a homonym in English: “Queen of the South”, released on Netflix in 2016, stars Alice Braga, Verónica Falcón and Justina Machado.