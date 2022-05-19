Entertainment

Kate del Castillo looks unrecognizable; she surprises fans with a ‘new’ face and critics rain down on her: PHOTO

Photo of James James4 mins ago
0 7 1 minute read

Kate del Castillo She is one of the actresses who has always caught the attention of the public eye and who has been involved in a series of scandals.

Now, the star is again in the sights of many because he drew attention to an event he attended about the upcoming releases of Telemundo.

Source link

Photo of James James4 mins ago
0 7 1 minute read

Related Articles

What is the most watched movie on Netflix Colombia this day

5 mins ago

Ángela Aguilar makes fun of sneakers that are not Balenciaga | Famous

15 mins ago

Selena Gomez and Jill Biden Kick Off MTV’s First Mental Health Forum at the White House | People | Entertainment

16 mins ago

Marc Anthony: This cost the engagement ring he gave Nadia Ferreira

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button