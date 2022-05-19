Kate del Castillo looks unrecognizable; she surprises fans with a ‘new’ face and critics rain down on her: PHOTO

Kate del Castillo She is one of the actresses who has always caught the attention of the public eye and who has been involved in a series of scandals.

Now, the star is again in the sights of many because he drew attention to an event he attended about the upcoming releases of Telemundo.

The Mexican walked the red carpet with the perfect outfit for the night, as she opted for a black dress, as well as boots to present the third season of her popular TV series.

The protagonist of “the queen of the south“She was surrounded by great stars like Adamari LopezJacqueline Bracamontes, as well as the soap opera heartthrob, Fernando Colunga.

The presence of the famous surprised many not only because of her outfit, but because for many it seemed that a great deal had been done. change.

Fans claim that something was done in the faceWell, it looks very different, much thinner and even with more mature features.

In social networks, the images of the actress became viral, where many claim some were made surgery which did not give the expected results.

Likewise, others highlighted that his face looked more masculine features, while others assured that the years have already fallen on him.

Many others confused her with celebrities like Lili Estefan, Laura Bozzo, even Caitlyn Jenner, among others.

“Omg I thought it was Caitlyn Jenner wow what happened to her”, “Kate looks more masculine every day”, “Kate had her face operated on and it didn’t look good on her, there was no need, she’s very pretty”, some messages said.

