Kate del Castillo: Maximo Bistrot, the exclusive restaurant that destroyed the Queen of the South | Celebs from Mexico | nnda-nnlt | FAME

Why Kate of the Castle questioned the Maximo Bistrot restaurant? The artist is in Mexico, after a time of absence, to record and produce the new series that will be broadcast in the United States, “A Beautiful Lie”. For this reason, she has been taking advantage of her free time to spend with her parents, also actors Erik del Castillo and Kate Trillo, with whom this time she went out to eat at a famous restaurant in the city, without thinking that she was going to have a terrible experience. The protagonist of “the queen of the south”, in the style of his character, he raised his voice in protest.

MORE INFORMATION: Who is Kate del Castillo’s new boyfriend?

The 49-year-old artist has been on Aztec soil for a few days and will remain there while the series in which she stars and produces is recorded, the same one that is based on the book “Anna Karenina” by the world-renowned writer Leo Tolstoy. This situation has pleased not only her, but her parents, who will be able to keep her ‘smug’ up close for a few weeks.

On this occasion, Kate del Castillo, together with her parents and her partner, Carmen Cervantes, went to an exclusive restaurant in the Roma Norte neighborhood, within Mexico City, for lunch and ended up having a terrible service experience, as and as she herself told through her Twitter and Instagram account.

MORE INFORMATION: How did Kate del Castillo fall in love with her new boyfriend?

The actress who has been producing “A Beatiful Lie” spends her free time in Mexico City with her parents, Erik and Kate (Kate del Castillo / Instagram)

KATE DEL CASTILLO CRITICIZED A RESTAURANT IN MEXICO ON NETWORKS

Through her social networks, the also actress of “Bab Boys for Life”, a film starring Will Smith, accused the Maximo Bistrot restaurant, in Mexico City, of the poor attention she and her companions received.

“What a shame, Mexico being the country with the best service, in one of the ‘top 10’ restaurants, they did not want to heat the dish that they served me cold. The person in charge, rude to my parents and my partner Carmen Cervantes, just for asking for a table without sun for them. Maximo Bistro”Del Castillo posted on Twitter and Instagram.

What a shame, Mexico being the country with the best service, in one of the “top 10” restaurants, they did not want to heat the dish that they served me cold. The person in charge, rude to my parents and my partner Carmen Cervantes, just for asking for a table without sun for them. Evil @MaximoBistrot — Kate del Castillo (@katedelcastillo) April 19, 2022

But the claim did not stop there, in a following tweet, the also protagonist of “Ungovernable” complained about the cost of the restaurant’s dishes, an amount that -in her opinion- is not in proportion to the service experience received by diners .

“The exuberant price of this place would have to do with the experience and the treatment. Also the chairs and tables are too uncomfortable. Bad for Maximo Bistrot”said Kate del Castillo, who received the full support of her followers, who congratulated her for exposing the mistreatment of expensive restaurants.

WHAT SERIES IS RECORDING KATE DEL CASTILLO IN MEXICO?

A few weeks ago it became known that Kate del Castillo is in the Mexican capital to record the miniseries “A Beautiful Lie”, an adaptation of the book “Anna Karenina” by Leo Tolstoy, contextualized in recent times.

Del Castillo is not only the protagonist but also the producer, with the debut in this area of ​​her production company Cholawood Productions. To find out what this new series is about and when it premieres, you can ENTER HERE.