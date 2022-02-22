Kate del Castillo shows the trailer for La Reina del Sur 3 from her Instagram account

Actress Kate del Castillo already shared the trailer for La Reina del Sur 3 on Instagram, which tried to premiere in 2021 but, due to the coronavirus issue, was delayed. Now Teresa Mendoza will do everything possible to take care of her daughter and take revenge on her great enemies.

The Mexican, who recently thanked the queen of the south was a woman of a lot of action, she announced very excited that, finally, the third season of one of her great projects will premiere very soon. This time the character she plays Kate of the Castle, Theresa Mendozafinds himself in jail trying to protect his daughter.

Kate of the Castle has been able to travel around the world recording the queen of the south in his previous two seasons. Despite having announced the premiere for this year of The Queen of the South 3the truth is that Telemundo He has not given the exact date. Neither the date to be released on the digital reproduction platform Netflix.

Keep reading:

Kate del Castillo reveals the ultimatum that the owner of Televisa, Emilio Azcárraga, gave her in their courtship

“It hurts me a lot”: Kate del Castillo reveals that it affects her not receiving job offers in Mexico

Unrecognizable! See how Isabella Sierra, Kate del Castillo’s daughter in “La Reina del Sur” has grown