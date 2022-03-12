Kate del Castillo, spouses: how many times and with whom has the Queen of the South been married | Aaron Diaz | Luis Garcia | FAME

From the singer Luis Miguel to the boxer Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. famous mexican actress Kate of the Castle has been associated with various figures from the Aztec show business since she rose to fame more than three decades ago, although the last few years were particularly dark for her heart after the poster adventure with Sean Penn. Only at the beginning of 2022 was a new love interest.

MORE INFORMATION: Kate del Castillo and the night with Luis Miguel at the emblematic Baby’O in Acapulco

The romantic history of the protagonist of “the queen of the south” not very positive. Although she has dated some leading men of the show, his formal relationships have not ended well. Kate has been married twice, decisions she regrets. And it is that one of her marriages was hell, tinged with violence.

The bad love experiences made Del Castillo close his heart for a long time, although now he seems to have lowered his guard to allow himself to feel this feeling again. Next, he knows how many times the actress has been married and who was lucky for her.

MORE INFORMATION: Kate del Castillo had to undergo surgery after suffering a fall on the recording set of the drug series “Armas de Mujer”

Del Castillo became known for her leading role in the telenovela Muchachitas for Televisa in 1991 (Photo: Kate Del Castillo / Instagram)

TO WHOM HAS KATE DEL CASTILLO BEEN MARRIED?

Luis Garcia

In 2001, the Mexican married the then soccer player and now sports commentator, Luis García. The marriage lasted until 2004, but it was not until three years later that the artist was encouraged to talk about the domestic violence experienced during all that time.

“This man broke me, I thought I had strong self-esteem, I was an actress, I lived happily with my parents and suddenly, he destroyed me in every possible way, even at work he told me I had to take acting classes, that she was a lousy actress, that she went to school”revealed on the “Red Table Talk Show.”

MORE INFORMATION: Who is the new boyfriend of Kate del Castillo

According to Kate, the relationship started well, but from one moment to the next, García began to change and became aggressive, even physically hurting her. There were occasions where she was kicked and even strangled, as well as deprived of her liberty:

“There were times when I couldn’t go out with my friends, see my parents, I was practically kidnapped and that was just it was a year and a half that felt like 10 years next to this guy”.

Her first marriage was with the soccer player of the Mexican national team and television host Luis García (Photo: Mezcaliente)

Aaron Diaz

Kate’s second marriage was with the also actor Aaron Diaz, who is 10 years younger than her. The couple met while filming the movie. ‘Housewives’ and were married civilly on August 29, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nev. Religious marriage was september 6 of that same year and only lasted until 2011, when both ended their relationship.

In 2017, Del Castillo confessed in an interview with journalist Mónica Garza that her greatest fear was that her relationship with Díaz would not work out, so she never wanted to get married; however, she was forced to do so by pressure from her parents and in-laws.

“I always said I didn’t want to get married again and in the end my parents wanted us to get married, his parents wanted us to get married and he also wanted to get married, so I decided to take a risk”, andexpressed.

His second marriage was with the Mexican actor and singer Aarón Díaz (Photo: Diffusion)

THE RESPONSE OF LUIS GARCÍA BEFORE THE ACCUSATIONS OF KATE DEL CASTILLO

Before the strong statements of the 49-year-old artist, Garcia chose not to deny or confirm the facts; however, he took the opportunity to thank him for having married her and her other wife, Lorenza Hegewisch.

“I start my life, it is a new Luis from the 30s here, I learn many things from important blows from two failed marriages, which is not a subject to be proud of. I thank Lorenza and Kate for having crossed paths with them because if I am moderately happy today and have what I have and am what I am, it is because these women crossed my path”sentenced the footballer.

KATE DEL CASTILLO’S SECRET TO LOOKING SPECTACULAR

With 49 years of age, Kate of the Castle She is shown with a body in which her muscles stand out and everything is due to specialized work that she has been doing hand in hand with a personal physical trainer, who has had the mission of guiding the actress in this hard process.

‘Alex Fit Box’, as the coach calls himself, posted an idea on his Instagram account in which the Mexican artist performs a series of demanding exercises.

The third season of La Reina del Sur will record some scenes in Peru. Mayella Lloclla, Gerardo Zamora, Emanuel Soriano and Rodrigo Palacios are the Peruvian actors confirmed for the new installment of the Telemundo series. Video: America Shows

KATE DEL CASTILLO’S SECRET TO LOOKING SPECTACULAR

With 49 years of age, Kate of the Castle She is shown with a body in which her muscles stand out and everything is due to specialized work that she has been doing hand in hand with a personal physical trainer, who has had the mission of guiding the actress in this hard process.

‘Alex Fit Box‘as the coach calls himself, posted on his account Instagram a video in which the Mexican artist performs a series of demanding exercises. Immediately, many people assured that this job was very hard and demanded a lot of demand, so it was not suitable for everyone. In addition, it is something that not only requires physical strength, but also mental strength. READ MORE HERE

KATE DEL CASTILLO’S NEXT PROJECT

With great joy, the Mexican actress revealed in her social media who returned to work in his country with a production by the hand of Endemol. In that publication he showed the script he received to start the recordings, in which the name of this new bet is also seen.

The new project of the 49-year-old artist is “The Beautifull Lie”, where she would give life to a Mexican diver and star in her country who falls in love with a young musician.