Kate del Castillo, the secret to look beautiful at 49 | Celebs from Mexico | nnda nnlt | FAME

Kate of the Castleremembered for having played Teresa Mendoza in “the queen of the south”, surprises his millions of fans in the social media due to his enviable appearance that remains infarct even though he is already 49 years old, an important age, which has not been an obstacle to him at all.

That figure that stands out in each photograph or video that he publishes is not free because behind everything that is seen there is a persistent work that is not always shown to everyone, but that is important to highlight not only for the fact of looking good, but for having all that energy and commitment to achieve the desired results.

Kate del Castillo reappears on her social networks after being linked to Joaquín \”El Chapo\” Guzmán. (Photo: Getty Images)

KATE DEL CASTILLO’S SECRET TO LOOKING SPECTACULAR

With 49 years of age, Kate of the Castle She is shown with a body in which her muscles stand out and everything is due to specialized work that she has been doing hand in hand with a personal physical trainer, who has had the mission of guiding the actress in this hard process.

‘Alex Fit Box’, as the coach calls himself, posted an idea on his Instagram account in which the Mexican artist performs a series of demanding exercises.

Immediately, many people assured that this job was very hard and demanded a lot of demand, so it was not suitable for everyone. In addition, it is something that not only requires physical strength, but also mental strength.

“One week away from finishing these 8 months of preparing the character. Here I give you Teresa Mendoza, ‘The queen of the south 3′″wrote the physical trainer.

KATE DEL CASTILLO’S NEXT PROJECT

With great joy, the Mexican actress revealed on her social networks that she returned to work in her country with a production by Endemol. In that publication, she showed the script that she received to start the recordings, in which the name of this new bet is also seen.

The new project of the 49-year-old artist is “The Beautifull Lie”, where she would give life to a Mexican diver and star in her country who falls in love with a young musician.