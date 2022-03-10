Kate del Castillo went beyond fiction and fell in love with a colleague in ‘La Reina del Sur’

the mexican actress Kate of the Castle The 49-year-old achieved popularity throughout the Spanish-speaking region due to her leading role in ‘Reina del Sur’. This Netflix series is about to release its third season and fans have already started the countdown on social networks.

Kate of the Castle She is one of the most successful actresses today but recently she had been seen single. She now learned that she left that state to start a relationship with a colleague from “La Reina del Sur”. That’s right, the actress is in a relationship with the director of photography Édgar Bahena.

She was a close friend of Kate of the Castle who confessed to the media that the actress is in Mexico recording a new project in her homeland and the fact that she is in the country made it possible to get to know this man better and that the romance materialized.

Castle Kate. Source: instagram @reinadelsurtv

“They knew each other from the third season of The Queen of the South, but the crush occurred now that they recorded the fourth season, because with so much travel, so much rapprochement and so much interaction, they fell in love with each other and they are very happy, “explained this person from Kate del Castillo’s environment.

Kate del Castillo in the eye of her lover. Source: instagram @bahena00

Furthermore, it was learned that Kate of the Castle she does not hide with her new boyfriend and that it is common to see her at dinners with friends and at events. Without going any further, she took Edgar Bahena to the last Super Bowl edition, they were present. “She is very aware of their relationship and they don’t really hide at all. In fact, it seems strange to me that they still haven’t been caught, because now that they’re in Mexico they go out to dinner together without hiding their relationship,” added the actress’s friend.