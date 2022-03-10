Kate del Castillo went beyond fiction and fell in love with a colleague in ‘La Reina del Sur’

James 18 hours ago

the mexican actress Kate of the Castle The 49-year-old achieved popularity throughout the Spanish-speaking region due to her leading role in ‘Reina del Sur’. This Netflix series is about to release its third season and fans have already started the countdown on social networks.

Kate of the Castle She is one of the most successful actresses today but recently she had been seen single. She now learned that she left that state to start a relationship with a colleague from “La Reina del Sur”. That’s right, the actress is in a relationship with the director of photography Édgar Bahena.

