Kate del Castillo: who is Edgar Bahena, the new illusion of the Queen of the South | FAME

After two failed marriages and some relationships that did not reach any port, the Mexican actress Kate of the Castle has been reunited with love. At the beginning of March, she was caught in a very affectionate situation with a filmmaker who would be her new partner and whom she would have met during the recording of “the queen of the south”.

TVNotas has been in charge of publishing some photographs of the interpreter of “La Reina del Sur” dating a gentleman. Even in one of the images you can see that they both kiss on her mouth, although she is wearing her mask.

According to the information shared, the man in question is named Edgar Baena and has been an acquaintance of the artist for some time.

CONFIRM KATE DEL CASTILLO’S RELATIONSHIP

The same means of communication contacted a close friend of Kate, who gave some revelations without her identity being known and thus avoiding problems.

This friendship of the 49-year-old interpreter has stated that she is in Mexico recording a new project and making it clear that she is in love.

“That’s how surprised I was when I found out that she was given over to love. It gives me great pleasure to listen to her, she is a wonderful woman. He is about an art director; he is a very intelligent, hard-working man and that left her shocked. His name is Edgar”said the interviewee.

The Mexican actress would have already started a relationship with a member of the staff of “La Reina del Sur” (Photo: Kate del Castillo / Instagram)

WHO IS EDGAR BAHENA?

Edgar Baena He is a director of photography who also works on “La Reina del Sur”, but who is not someone as famous as the actress. Kate of the Castle.

Both met in the third season of the aforementioned series, but the crush would have just occurred in the recordings of the fourth installment.

At the moment, it seems that everything is going smoothly for them and they are not afraid that other people see it, since they go out a lot together, according to what Kate’s friend confirmed.

Edgar Bahena while working as director of photography (Photo: Patricia Locor / Instagram)

KATE DEL CASTILLO’S SECRET TO LOOKING SPECTACULAR

With 49 years of age, Kate of the Castle She is shown with a body in which her muscles stand out and everything is due to specialized work that she has been doing hand in hand with a personal physical trainer, who has had the mission of guiding the actress in this hard process.

‘Alex Fit Box’, as the coach calls himself, posted an idea on his Instagram account in which the Mexican artist performs a series of demanding exercises.

Immediately, many people assured that this job was very hard and demanded a lot of demand, so it was not suitable for everyone. In addition, it is something that not only requires physical strength, but also mental strength. “One week away from finishing these 8 months of preparing the character. Here I give you Teresa Mendoza, ‘The queen of the south 3′″wrote the physical trainer. MORE DETAILS HERE.