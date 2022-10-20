Kate Hudson proves that a sixties suit is a ‘must’ for a premiere

The actress has landed in Madrid to present the new installment of ‘Daggers in the Back’, a film in which she participates alongside Daniel Craig and Edward Norton

The first installment of ‘knives out‘, which arrived in Spain under the title of ‘Daggers in the Back’, brought us back to the ‘whodunit’ genre beyond Agatha Christie’s film adaptations. As well as being a novel mystery film, the film also garnered a good following thanks to its ensemble cast, made up of Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Chris Evans and Anne of Arms, among others. For the latter, said production was his starting gun in Hollywood, where she is now adored for her performance in ‘Blonde’.

A year after its premiere, in 2020, the production company confirmed that a sequel was being developed again starring the actor from the latest James Bond tapes and, over time, it was learned that his companions in this new adventure would be different. Thus, we found out that in this new installment he would work together with Ethan Hawke, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe and Kate Hudson, that he would return to the big screen after the premiere of Sia’s documentary ‘Music’.

Both she and the protagonist and its director, Rian Johnson, have landed this Wednesday in Madrid to promote the film, which will be released as ‘Knives Out: Glass Onion’. For her stay in the capital, the actress of ‘Guerra de Novias’ has chosen three very different ‘looks’, among which stands out a flattering lime green suit in true 70s style. Classic, with a fitted waist, a long buttoned blazer (which slightly exposed a brown top) and flared trousers, the protagonist of this new mystery film has shown that pulling on the classics never fails.

As only accessories, two gold necklaces, which have stood out from under the lapels of his jacket. One of them, in fact, had the name of her youngest daughter, Rani Rose, the fruit of her relationship with musician Danny Fujikawa. In addition, the actress has worn her long, blond hair loose, as well as a very natural make-up, of which the her ‘eyeliner’ in an intense black.

For the film’s ‘photocall’, which took place at the gates of the Callao Cinemas in the late afternoon, he has opted for a display of colored sequins to further illuminate the Madrid night. Thus, she has worn a dress with a sweetheart neckline and halter neck in pale pink, as well as ‘cut-out’ in the abdominal area and a long skirt that, this time, has revealed her footwear, beige platforms. Contrary to the presentation of the day, Kate has collected her hair in a low ponytail, keeping, yes, its characteristic borders in the middle.

Finally, as the director of the film they are promoting on Instagram has advanced, the actress has let her hair down again to visit ‘El Hormiguero’, with what appears to be a white and gray striped dress, with a straight neckline and suspenders. In short, three ‘looks’ for three different moments with which Kate Hudson has shown have great ease and good taste to travel between styles and eras without losing glamour.