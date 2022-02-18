Kate Hudson’s son and Judd Apatow’s daughter are dating

Although all eyes were on the “Euphoria” star, Maude ApatowIt was another of the daughters of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann who would be surprising with a relationship with the son of another Hollywood star.

Iris Apatow19 years old, would be dating Ryder Robinson, 18, whose mother Kate Hudson. The two shared an adorable Valentine’s Day photo. In the image, the young man kisses Judd Apatow’s daughter on the cheek, which I accompany with a red heart emoji. In the comments, Iris Apatow published two emojis, among which one of a face throwing a kiss stands out.

But that is not all, mothers Kate Hudson, Leslie Mann and Maude Apatow left their comments on the photohinting that the relationship is something both families were aware of.

The first actress wrote “sweet”, while the second published three red hearts. The person in charge of giving life to Lexi in “Euphoria” commented: “So adorable”.

This relationship between children of Hollywood stars becomes public just as fans of the HBO series are longing for Maude Apatow to pair up with Angus Cloud.

Even a few days ago, the young actress shared a photo of both on the set of “Euphoria” and her parents commented on it. “Is this something I should be concerned about?” Judd Apatow wrote.while Leslie Mann left an emoji of a face with stars in the eyes.

Check out Ryder Robinson’s post with Iris Apatow