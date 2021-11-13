Kate & Leopold, Meg Ryan and the extreme attempt to save Hugh Jackman’s anniversary

Kate & Leopold is a love story among the most famous of romantic cinema of the last 20 years: not everyone knows, however, that the film with Meg Ryan represented a temporary obstacle to the marriage idyll of one of its protagonists, namely Hugh Jackman.

The Wolverine star, as many of you know, has been married since 1996 to his colleague Deborra-Lee Furness: at the time of the filming of Kate & Leopold, the two were therefore about to celebrate the fifth anniversary of their wedding, if only Jackman’s commitments due to James Mangold’s film got in the way.

At that point, the romantic soul of Meg Ryan: aware of the situation of her co-star, in fact, ours was able to obtain the telephone number of Mrs. Jackman and invited her to dinner for the evening of the anniversary. The result? According to the reports, poor Hugh still had to spend the evening at work!

A sacrifice that, however, was worth a film that quickly became one of the manifestos of romantic love and gallantry: what do you think? Let us know in the comments your opinion on the second appearance of Hugh Jackman on the big screen! Here, in the meantime, we leave you our review of Kate & Leopold.