Kate Middleton, a deity in McQueen for the “green carpet” of the Earthshot Prize

Posted on
“Consider the environment when choosing your outfit”. More than a dress code a warning what the organizers ofEarthshot Prize asked the guests of the awards ceremony about the best projects for the safeguarding the planet. The Dukes of Cambridge, promoters of the initiative with theirs Royal Foundation, they set a good example on the green carpet set up at the Alexandra Palace in London.

Kate, the most anticipated of the evening, pulled a tailored suit by Alexander McQueen worn in Los Angeles in July 2011 on the occasion of an event related to BAFTA. At a distance of ten the only difference is the belt that tightens the model at the waist up to the feet, slightly pleated by a Greek divinity.

Kate wore McQueen’s dress for the first time in Los Angeles in 2011 for a BAFTA event. Photo by Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Kevork Djansezian

Of course for Kate, who did the re-wear one of its trademarks, the invitation to adopt a sustainable look will be almost redundant. He was sure that he would draw from his wardrobe, it was just a matter of guessing what he would select from his boundless wardrobe. There are those who would have staked everything on one of her many green dresses, the Duchess instead opted for an almost impalpable lilac perhaps not to disfigure her husband who presented himself wrapped from head to toe in an emerald velvet.

Having abandoned the bow tie and the white shirt, William combined the tailored jacket with a black turtleneck sweater: a choice that immediately found the approval of the British press, which was quick to compare it to James Bond. Returning to the required dress code, the jacket made a previous appearance in November 2019 for the 50th anniversary of theCentrepoint charity.

Prince William in emerald green at the Centrepoint gala in 2019. Photo Dominic Lipinski – Pool / Getty Images

WPA Pool

Among the celebrities of the evening, they were in attendance Emma Thompson, Emma Watson, the singers Yemi Alade And KSI, the actor and producer David Oyelowo, the football players Mo Salah And Dani Alves, the latter accompanied by his wife Joana Sanz. Emma Thompson has revived the petrol green ensemble of Stella McCartney flaunted when she received the title of “Dame” for “services to dramatic art”. For both appointments he wore a pair of Stan Smith vegan made by the British designer for Adidas. “They told me not to buy anything new, so I put on the last thing I wore when I saw Prince William. What a relief! ” he confessed recalling the moment in 2018 when he received the honor a Buckingham Palace right from the hands of the Duke of Cambridge.

Emma Thompson’s outfit when she received the Buckingham Palace distinction in 2018. Photo by Steve Parsons – WPA Pool / Getty Images

WPA Pool

Emma Watson instead, made famous by the role of Hermione in Harry Potter, now an actress and activist, was undoubtedly one of the fashion heroines of the event bringing to the spotlight a sort of very special wedding dress since it was made with ten dresses recovered from the charity Oxfam. “I’ve spent most of my working life acting in imaginary worlds where the impossible has been made possible,” he said, “now we have to do the same with climate change, but here in the real world.” And our style choices are already a starting point.

