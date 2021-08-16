Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle make peace, the credit goes to Netflix

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, two names that, when combined, already make news: Do they love each other or hate each other? What kind of relationship are they in? Who made who cry? Do they get along? The tabloids are doing their best to settle the matter, but the truth is that we will never have definitive answers. If a few months ago it seemed that the two were definitely at loggerheads (at least as much as their respective husbands) with Meghan telling Oprah (and the whole world) about a famous fight and Kate who, as usual, ended in a diplomatic press blackout, well now things would be different. According to Us Weekly the two sisters-in-law would be trying to reconnect and rebuild their relationship (at a distance) for the good of all. The definitive proof would be nothing less than a documentary, a Netflix project that would involve both of them: at the Windsor house we make peace like this.

Kate and Meghan in 2018 Karwai TangGetty Images

According to an insider, Meghan would have taken the first step and offered Kate a calumet of peace as a film project. We know that the Sussex, after the millionaire agreement with the entertainment giant, are very committed to creating content that “promotes positive messages” especially to the new generations. Because of this it seems that Markle has chosen to involve her sister-in-law in the making of a documentary on charities and their impact on the lives of many people. Kate, as we know, has been promoting initiatives for the welfare of children, mental health and families for years, so she was the perfect candidate to appear in the documentary.

“Meghan and Kate are getting along really well right now“, an anonymous source told the tabloid adding that” they have heard more often. ” Things would have improved starting from the birth of little Lilibet and the two women would be trying to leave behind the old disagreements also to favor a rapprochement of their respective husbands. “Meghan told her about collaborating on a project for Netflix,” the insider continued, “a documentary that will highlight Kate’s charitable work and the huge impact it has had with her philanthropy.” The source also revealed that Kate would be very “flattered” by Meghan’s request but he is still evaluating the feasibility of the project. However things go, we can hope that peace is finally returning to the Windsor house, at least until the next storm (because, you know, that’s how things go in the family).

