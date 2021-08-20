Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, peace made in secret?

The news is one that is swallowed like a cold drink under an umbrella, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle they made peace and they are mending relations between the royal family and the Duke of Sussex who fled to California. True or false? Many British and American newspapers have headlined the rumor that, while all eyes are on Prince Harry and Prince William, in the rear their two wives have been working diplomacy to repair the embarrassing feud between Lady Diana’s children ever since Meghan’s infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey aired, and they seem to have resumed hearing regularly after birth. in June by Lilibet Diana, la second daughter of Harry and Meghan. “Meghan and Kate are really getting along very well and have heard from each other more often,” he first reported Us Weekly citing a Buckingham Palace secret source, “their relationship has never been so close. And now they are closer than ever and are working for the good of the family.”

In the interview with Oprah on March 8, 2021, the American actress accused her sister-in-law of making her cry on the eve of her wedding, but according to the source of Us Weekly, after a silence that lasted almost a year since the Sussexes resigned from the role of senior members, the two sisters-in-law would have broken the ice with the excuse of exchanging photos of the children and began to share first of all the need of the acquired members in the royal family to earn constantly points in the imaginary ranking in which Sophie Wessex, the wife of Prince Edward stands out. If Kate has learned her lesson from Lady Diana, Meghan is in fact aware that if the queen were to deprive her of the title of duchess, her media value would drop significantly. According to Us Weekly the two sisters-in-law would even have even put in place a project to be carried out together on Netflix. But he thought about extinguishing the enthusiasm Page Six that after the spread of the news, citing another source inside Buckingham Palace, reduced the cordiality that would exist between Kate and Meghan and denied the project to Netflix, reiterating instead that the situation between Harry and the royals is still very tense for the imminent release of his biographical book. Prince William and Prince Charles would in fact be very “nervous” and according to yet another source, this time in contact with Mirror, there would be “a tsunami of fear among the royals for what Harry will write”.

