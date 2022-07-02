Kate Middleton and Prince William: First Official Oil Portrait

The painting will be exhibited in this gallery for the period 2023, to mark its reopening, but until then, its home will be the Fitzwilliam Museum at the University of Cambridgewhere kate and william they gave an official visit during the morning of June 23.

Commissioned by Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fund, Coreth worked to incorporate the outline of Cambridge University buildings into the painting: the background echoes the historic stone buildings that are synonymous with that university town.

‘It has been the most extraordinary privilege of my life to be chosen to paint this painting,’ said the artist, ‘I wanted to show Their Royal Highnesses in a way that makes them appear both relaxed and approachable and elegant and dignified.’

‘How is the first portrait depicting them togetherand specifically during his time as Dukes of CambridgeI wanted the image to evoke a sense of balance between their public and private lives’, the painter commented.

This portrait comes after the publication of three formal portraits of the Duchess of Cambridge on the occasion of his 40th birthday, last January. On that occasion, Kate decided not to be painted, and in her place the Italian fashion photographer (and collaborator of fashion) Paolo Roversi to make a trio of portraits in Kew Gardens.

Prior to this, their first official portrait together, previously, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been immortalized in other paintings but separately. Prince William was depicted alongside his brother Prince Harry in a 2009 work by artist Nicky Phillips, while Kate Middleton’s first official painting was in 2012by artist Paul Emsley.

Article originally published in Vogue UK, vogue.co.uk.