Kate Middleton conquers Belize in a stunning metallic pink dress

Kate Middleton she is already a queen although she has not yet ascended the throne with her husband Prince William. It is not only because of the way they dress, but also because of that personality and charisma that defines her.

Currently, Dukes of Cambridge they are of visit in belize and during the reception held by the Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee in that country, Kate Middleton fell in love when wearing a stunning metallic pink dress.

The design was about a fuchsia silk lamé dress with ruffled sleeves and a band to mark the waist, a design of The Vampire’s Wife which she completed with a white bag with black embroidery and her sandals with Jimmy Choo silver straps.

Kate Middleton in Belize.

Kate Middleton dazzles on her Caribbean tour

Regarding her beauty look, very much in her natural style, Kate Middleton her hair was parted straight down the middle, which she opted to tuck behind her ears, to show off a sparkling pair of earrings.

About her makeup, it was only enough for her shadows in brown tones and nude lips that stood out with her huge smile. One more time Kate Middleton loved this time during her just started tour of the Caribbean.