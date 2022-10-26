Kate Middleton dresses up emulating the looks once worn by celebrities and royals – Revista Para Ti

Kate Middleton entrusts her outfits to the designer Jenny Packham on more than one occasion but it was not the only one, many celebrities from around the world also bet on her

Always with a smile and perfect styling, Kate Middleton managed to position himself as one of the most followed and applauded fashion icons in the royal panorama. Part of his success stems from the good relationship he maintains with multiple designers, but especially with Jenny Packham. The British designer, known for her bridal gowns, is responsible for her glamorous gala looks.

Green sequin dress with a mermaid cut, Renée Zellweger wore it in pink. Photo: I.G.

On most occasions, these creations also they are worn by many celebrities and royal ladies who also love the fashion house.

Angelina Jolie wore a one-shoulder dress in red, while Kate wore it in off white. Photo: I.G.

Jenny Packham, Kate Middleton’s Favorite British Designer

A pleated design with a draped and lace neckline. Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg wore it in pastel blue and Kate in emerald green. Photo: I.G.

Jenny Packham is the Duchess of Cambridge’s favorite British designer whom she bets on for herookeate at gala events.

Stunning evening dress with cape and metallic sparkles, Kate adopted it in gold and Dita Von Teese in silver. Photo: I.G.

The designer and founder of her namesake brand has unquestionable worldwide prestige.

His firm emerged in 1988 and during all these years he revolutionized the bridal industry, introducing a contemporary approach to design and style.

The LBD, an essential in the wardrobe of Kate Middleton and Ellie Goulding. Photo: I.G.

The eponymous label now includes ready-to-wear, resort, bridal, accessories and lingerie collections.

Pastels are Kate and Taylor Swift’s favorite colors. Photo: I.G.

Caitlin Mehner agreed with Kate wearing one of the most sophisticated dresses, an off-the-shoulder green tulle design. Photo: I.G.

Celebrities from all over the world have worn Jenny Packham designs. These include, in addition to Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift, Uma Thurman, Angelina Jolie, Emily Blunt, Kate Winslet, Dita Von Teese, Kate Hudson and the Oscar winner Adele Adkins.

Leighton Meester wore a bodycon dress with a tulle neckline and rose gold embroidery. Photo: I.G.

This beige dress with shiny finishes that Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, wore to the gala in support of the Hospices for Children of East Anglia in 2011 designed by Jenny Packham has been one of the great successes of her 10 years as Duchess.

Princess Mary in Kate Middleton’s iconic dress. Photo: I.G.

Kelly Clarkson was another of the celebrities who wore the metallic dress with a neckline and cape. Photo: I.G.