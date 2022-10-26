Kate Middleton dresses up emulating the looks once worn by celebrities and royals – Revista Para Ti
Always with a smile and perfect styling, Kate Middleton managed to position himself as one of the most followed and applauded fashion icons in the royal panorama. Part of his success stems from the good relationship he maintains with multiple designers, but especially with Jenny Packham. The British designer, known for her bridal gowns, is responsible for her glamorous gala looks.
On most occasions, these creations also they are worn by many celebrities and royal ladies who also love the fashion house.
Jenny Packham, Kate Middleton’s Favorite British Designer
Jenny Packham is the Duchess of Cambridge’s favorite British designer whom she bets on for herookeate at gala events.
The designer and founder of her namesake brand has unquestionable worldwide prestige.
His firm emerged in 1988 and during all these years he revolutionized the bridal industry, introducing a contemporary approach to design and style.
The eponymous label now includes ready-to-wear, resort, bridal, accessories and lingerie collections.
Celebrities from all over the world have worn Jenny Packham designs. These include, in addition to Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift, Uma Thurman, Angelina Jolie, Emily Blunt, Kate Winslet, Dita Von Teese, Kate Hudson and the Oscar winner Adele Adkins.
This beige dress with shiny finishes that Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, wore to the gala in support of the Hospices for Children of East Anglia in 2011 designed by Jenny Packham has been one of the great successes of her 10 years as Duchess.
