Kate Middleton (future) “sovereign reader” for children on TV

On February 13, British children will be able to go to bed listening to the bedtime story directly from the voice of the Duchess of Cambridge. On the occasion of the Children’s Mental Health Weekthe week of children’s mental health, which ends on Sunday 13, Kate Middleton will participate in a special edition of CBeebies Bedtime Storiespopular children’s program of the Bbcduring which British celebs read a story once a week.

The story chosen by the Duchess is The owl who was afraid of the darkby Jill Tomlinson, a little one classic of children’s literature which tells the way in which a small nocturnal bird of prey with the help of others manages to overcome his fears and to grow. The theme of the week, promoted by the association Place2Be’s patrocessed by Kate herselfit is in fact just «Growing together» and the Duchess, who with her husband William he is very concerned with the cause of child mental health, he has carefully chosen the story, which his three children will surely listen to from home George, Charlotte And Louis.

It was there Bbc to announce the presence of this exceptional reader in the program, thus signing the peace made with the royal family after the crisis erupted because of the documentary The Princes and the Press which recounted Harry and William’s relations with the press. The Windsors had asked to see the documentary before it aired on November 22, but the broadcaster refused, and Buckingham Palace – which still hasn’t digested the infamous interview from 1995 in which Lady Dhe told of his “too crowded” marriage – he had officially declared war on the BBC.

It was the ITV (the network on which it aired Downton AbbeyHer Majesty’s favorite series), chosen by the Crown to broadcast the Christmas concert at Westiminster Abbey presented by Kate Middleton.

British public TV felt the pinch and ran for cover, managing to have stars in its parterre – among the VIP readers there were also Ed Sheeran, Reese Witherspoon And Ryan Reynolds – even the Duchess of Cambridge. That for the causes she believes in, she is willing to overlook everything else.