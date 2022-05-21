Kate Middleton hit the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined great movie stars during the premiere on May 19. Kate shone in an elegant and sensual Roland Mouret design.

Kate Middleton shone like never before and stole all eyes during the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in London where she wore a very tight long-waisted dress that highlighted her slender figure.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the premiere of the film starring Tom Cruise, accompanied by Prince William. And as usual, she always dazzles with her impeccable looks, whether at an official event of the royal family, a visit to a charity or if it is a walk in the countryside.

During the gala, Kate wore a beautiful long dress with bare shoulders, in black, very elegant and tight to the body. The dress is by designer Roland Mouret. To complement the look, she wore delicate diamond earrings, loose straight hair and a matching clutch.

It may interest you: Who is Camille Vásquez, the lawyer of Johnny Depp who attracts attention during the trial against Amber Heard?

Dazzling! This is how Kate Middleton and Prince William looked during the premiere of Tom Cruise’s movie “Top Gun: Maverick”. The invitation came from the actor who, upon learning that Guillermo was a fan of his film, invited him to see it in a private session. pic.twitter.com/A4hUXwQTdu – Social Rhythm (@RitmoSocialRD) May 19, 2022

The wife of Prince William drew powerful attention because it is the first time that her figure is seen in this way. Kate not only looked elegant and very beautiful, but this design adjusted to her body showed that after three births she still has a heart attack figure.

For his part, William wore a black tuxedo with a white shirt and a bowtie.

Also: Video of Christian Nodal with Belinda’s mother goes viral

The Duke and Duchess walked with Tom Cruise down the red carpet, at one point the 59-year-old actor helped Kate up some stairs to the theater as they chatted.

40-year-old Middleton is experiencing moments in which her popularity is at an all-time high, and with an increasingly important role within the British royal family, she is emerging as the future queen of England.

RETURN TO HOME