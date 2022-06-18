Kate Middleton in a polka dot dress for her look at Ascot

Kate Middleton: her style and her best looks

Polka dots are a very recurrent pattern in Kate Middleton’s dressing room. The Duchess of Cambridge uses it a lot in her looks, especially when she wants to wink at Lady Di, but in her latest outfit she has been inspired by a very different character. We refer to Vivian (Julia Roberts) in the movie ‘Pretty Woman’. She has done it at the very elegant Ascot races. It is not only that she attended with a polka dot dress, it is also that the color combination was the same only in reverse. He pure glamor with a touch of Hollywood.

In Britain, everyone was waiting for the horse races at Ascot to arrive. It is one of the favorite social events for the British because in addition to enjoying a unique show in the world, it is the ideal time to bring out the top hat for men and the best hats and headdresses for women. This year, in which Kate Middleton is particularly innovative, the Duchess of Cambridge wanted us to fall in love with a beautiful white and brown polka dot midi dress, Just like Vivian at the ‘Pretty Woman’ polo tournament. The big difference was in the inverted touch of the colors.

Of course, Kate Middleton’s intention was never to imitate the look of ‘Pretty Woman’. In addition to the difference in polka dots, the neckline was different and the Duchess of Cambridge had long sleeves fitted at the cuffs. They did coincide in the belt and in the midi length, always so elegant for occasions in broad daylight.

To follow the protocol of the event, Kate Middleton has worn a hat to her date on the fourth day of Royal Ascot. It was spectacular, in brown with white floral details to match the polka dot midi dress. As a bag, she chose a ‘clutch’ also in brown. Her shoes, of course, were to match in this perfect look for the Duchess. We loved the earrings that she wore, diamonds.

In addition to a fantastic look in a polka dot dress inspired by Pretty Woman, Kate Middleton has given us some ideal moments enjoying the Royal Ascot races with her husband. Together they have had a great time and they have made us enjoy.

