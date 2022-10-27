Kate Middleton is the British female personality of the year 2022

The Princess of Wales comes in first in the poll, just ahead of Rochelle Humes and Liz Truss.

Published on 27/10/2022 at 14:37

The British have designated their female favorite of the year 2022 and it is Kate Middleton who takes on this role. According to a survey of Britons, the mother of George, Charlotte and Louis is the female model of 2022.



In addition to Kate Middleton coming first, it is interesting to note that former British Prime Minister Liz Truss, who barely lasted 50 days as Prime Minister, is in third place.

A survey on the career of women

The survey in question focused on the opinion that the British have on the career paths of women. The survey, initiated by the organization Girls Out Loud, was carried out in response to reports that new reforms could exempt thousands of companies from reporting the gender pay gap.

The big winner of the survey ultimately turned out to be Kate Middelton. She won with 35% of the vote. The second in the ranking is Rochelle Humes, singer of the group “The Saturdays”. Liz Truss will have to settle for the bronze medal. In fourth place is “The Morning” host Holly Willoughby. Queen consort Camila is in fifth place. Emma Watson, Meghan Markle, Deborah James and Stacey Dooley complete the top 10.