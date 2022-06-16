Entertainment

Kate Middleton lends her mom a dress (with special meaning)

Carole She drew special attention by wearing a piece from her daughter’s huge collection. It is a bubblegum pink silk shirt dress from the firm ME+EMwhich as usual is already out of stock on the brand’s site.

But the dress is not like any other, as it has a memorable story behind it.

In 2021, the duchess of cambridge met in person mila sneddona 5-year-old girl with leukemia, whom she had previously spoken to on the phone as part of Kate’s “Hold Still” photography project, who had chosen an image of the little girl for this one.

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Scotland - Day Seven
Kate wore the ME+EM dress to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in May 2021.

In the call, the girl asked Kate if she was dressed as a princess while they were talking, and she told him that her favorite color was pink. “I have to make sure I have a pink dress”, said the duchess to Mila. “I hope one day we can meet. And on that day, I’ll remember to wear a pink dress”.

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Scotland - Day Seven
Kate with Mila Sneddon, whom she promised to wear a pink dress when they meet.

When they finally met at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh Kate showed up wearing the pink dress, just as promisedwhich delighted his special guest.

