Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, defeats Emma Watson in important recognition in Great Britain

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middletonstole the hearts of her fans, who made her Britain’s 2022 female model by beating the Queen Consort and Meghan Markle in a national poll for the campaign Girls Out Loud.

With the 35% of the votes, Middletonwho is a mother of three children, was chosen the most inspiring woman of the year. Humes was left with the second place after receiving 25% of those who voted, while Truss was in third place with 23%.

Stretcher she got 18% of the vote while the Duchess of Sussex recorded 17%. Emma Watson They were also among the candidates.





“For the last two and a half years she has been a shining light, the queen of women that all girls should try to become, someone honorablesmart and classy,” one social media user wrote.

Victoria Beckham models fitted Catwoman costume

Only six days to Halloween, victoria beckham seems to be ready to look radiant at a costume-themed party, as she was recently seen in the costume of Catwoman.

Wrapped in a fitted outfit of the famous Catwoman, the wife of david beckham caused a stir on social networks, because his style of clothing is defined as minimalist, totally away from garments that attract attention.

Outside the catwalks of her clothing brand, Victoria appeared in a video, which she posted on her Instagram account to surprise her more than 30 million followers.





Victoria Beckham shows off her wedding dress after 23 years of marriage

In said video, the wife of david beckham She also wears her wedding dress after 23 years of marriage with the former Real Madrid footballer. The dress was designed by Vera Wang, an American dressmaker considered one of the greatest figures in the world of bridal design.

Let us remember that in 1999Victoria Beckham wore a champagne satin wedding dress that shone by standing out from the traditional white at weddings.

And instead of wearing the wide shoulders and delicate lace sleeves typical of the time, the artist british She chose to wear a strapless model with an open V-neckline. The line of the wedding dress stood out for having a corset fitted at the waist and a maxi skirt that captured all the attention.





As accessories, Victoria Beckham added a six-meter veil and an 18-carat gold tiara that provided a touch of eccentricity and fantasy. For his part, David Beckham and his son, brooklyn beckhamwore suits in the same distinguished tone as the bride’s dress.

Today, victoria beckham She is known for her minimalist style, worthy of a businesswoman and fashion designer, but back then her aesthetic tended towards outfits with outstanding silhouettes, striking materials and unique details that made her wedding dress one of the most representative pieces of fashion. 90’s bridal.