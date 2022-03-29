Kate Middleton recreates the style of Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman with this dress

Definitely, Kate Middleton renew your love for polka dot dresses with this shocking look which we will show you below. And it is that Kate Middleton stood out among the royal women present at the tribute to Prince Felipe: dressed all in forest green with a dress that reminds us of Julia Roberts in one of his most famous movies.

Who Designed Kate Middleton’s Pretty Woman-Inspired Polka Dot Dress?

For the special occasion, Kate andHe chose a stunning black design with moles whites of Alessandra Rich. Her love for this dotted pattern is confirmed, as is that of the designer’s brand of the same name, born in Italy but moved to England several years ago: recently, to close her Caribbean tour, Middleton chose a midi dress with flowers yellow and white, printed on a devoré fabric… with moles. Not only that, we also remember her last pleated skirt with white polka dots, signed by the refined English brand. We asked ourselves if Alessandra Rich was inspired by a photo from the 80’s of Lady Di in a turquoise dress with white polka dots.

Kate Middleton in a polka dot dress Max Mumby/Indigo Lady Diana Anwar Hussein Kate Middleton in a polka dot skirt Karwai Tang

The latest black with white polka dot dress (cover look) features a small, gathered puff sleeve for a romantic look, while one shoulder is adorned with three jewel buttons. The bodice is tight thanks to the pleats and opens in the shape of a corolla with a delicate pleat design that gives movement to the skirt. The dress It is completed with a fabric belt that cinches the waist.

As Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman

Kate Middleton’s look is completed with a hat white adorned with black feathers, a bicolor that echoes the pattern of the dress. The cinematographic image that we immediately associate is that of Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman, when Vivian chooses a polka dot suit -this time in caramel and ivory- to participate in the polo match with Edward Lewis (played by Richard Gere).

What catches our attention is, in fact, the combination: the hat complements the polka dot dress charminglythus becoming a fashion combo synonymous with elegance not too formal. A new style lesson which we can take note of and apply. Also noteworthy is the careful choice of earrings: pearl pendants for Julia Roberts and Kate Middleton.

Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman Hulton Archive

A fashion trend that will dominate 2022

After the success of Kate Middleton’s dress, Alessandra Rich each season proposes a polka dot print garment: the model for spring-summer 2022 is sleeveless, with an embroidered collar and fastened with gold buttons.

Balmain chooses to make this classic texture sexy: the ivory jacket with black polka dots was worn over a very low-cut bodysuit. Finally, the Louis Vuitton version: the Maison proposes a romantic polka dot cape closed by a maxi collar that rests on the shoulders.